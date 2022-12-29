Giants Send Unexpected ‘Huge News’ on Star’s Health Status

The New York Giants provided sudden news regarding the status of safety Xavier McKinney, who’s been out since the team’s Week 9 bye after suffering a broken hand in an ATV accident.

On Thursday, December 29, the Giants designated McKinney to return from injured reserve, with McKinney practicing for the first time since the injury. McKinney has missed seven games since suffering the injury which required surgery to repair the damage to his fingers.

Xavier McKinney has been designated for return and will return to practice today pic.twitter.com/mLRPYqJT19 — New York Giants (@Giants) December 29, 2022

While being designated to return from IR doesn’t mean that McKinney is off IR and will play this season, the Giants have 21 days to decide whether to activate him or not.

SNY’s Connor Hughes called the activation “huge news” and noted that head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Thursday that “there’s a chance” both McKinney and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) play at home on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

The #Giants are activating the return window for Xavier McKinney. He will have a “contraption” on his hand. They’ll see where he’s at Huge news. “There’s a chance,” Brian Daboll said, for him & Adoree Jackson to go on Sunday. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 29, 2022

The Giants could delay the decision to activate McKinney until into the playoffs, should the team qualify. The team is in a “win-and-in” situation against the Colts as it’s possible that McKinney could play before the regular season ends.

What Combo of McKinney and Jackson Brings

The Giants have missed McKinney’s services for seven games. The 23-year-old is one of the team’s captains and started the first eight games of the season, tallying 37 total tackles, one sack and four passes defensed.

But New York has also missed the presence of Jackson, who’s the Giants’ No. 1 cornerback on the roster. The 28-year-old had been playing at a productive level all season long prior to getting injured against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. He allowed just 29 catches for 353 yards and two touchdowns over 10 games, all while being matched up mostly in one-on-one coverage against the opponent’s top receiver.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s secondary has faced tough tasks weekly. The Giants have asked cornerbacks Fabian Moreau and Nick McCloud to face tall assignments. Most recently, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught 12 receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown in Week 16.

Having both players available for their stretch run could pay dividends on the team’s defense potential success.

Giants Bring Back Chris Myarick

On Wednesday, December 28, the Giants announced the signing of Wyatt Davis off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad and waived tight end Chris Myarick to make room for Davis.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported Thursday that Myrarick cleared waivers and is re-signing to the Giants’ practice squad.

TE Chris Myarick cleared waivers and is re-signing to the Giants’ practice squad, per source. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 29, 2022

In 15 games this season, Myarick had seven receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown. However, in the last four games, the Giants hardly utilized Myarick, who played in 19 total offensive snaps during that span, including none last week versus the Vikings.

The Giants’ tight end group begins with rookie Daniel Bellinger, who has 27 receptions on 32 targets for 226 yards and three total touchdowns in 11 games. They picked up Nick Vannett in November to serve as the team’s blocking tight end, which decreased Myarick’s playing time. Cager is the team’s third tight end and only posted four offensive snaps in the last four games.

Myarick will now be on the Giants’ practice squad as he waits for his next opportunity.