Xavier McKinney Sounds Off With Giants Reporters Over Injury

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney will be out for at least four weeks after suffering a hand injury in a bye-week Can-Am accident in Cabo.

McKinney spoke to the media on Tuesday and didn’t commit about whether he would be able to play again this season.

“No timeline on it,” he said.

In the accident, McKinney broke multiple fingers while the team was on its off week. He underwent surgery after returning from Mexico.

The third-year safety took “full responsibility” for the accident that will sideline him for multiple weeks.

“It was an unfortunate event,” McKinney said, via SNY Giants. “I got into a Can-Am [off-road vehicle] accident. It kind of just basically just flipped over, not flipped over but tilted over. Fell on my hand. That’s basically what happened.”

However, McKinney was vague about the details concerning the accident and whether he was driving the vehicle or riding in it, saying only that it was a “sightseeing tour.”

After a reporter questioned if he was driving the vehicle, McKinney answered saying, “It was a sightseeing tour, how many times do I have to say that.” When a reporter replied that he didn’t understand McKinney’s answer, McKinney went on to say, “You don’t have to get it . . . Do you hear what I’m saying or do you hear what I’m telling you?”

The veteran would continue to answer questions pertaining to when he sustained his hand injury, saying “sightseeing tour.”

Xavier McKinney reiterates that he was on a "sight-seeing tour" when he sustained his hand injury: pic.twitter.com/iQEEbLLu5B — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 8, 2022

McKinney could lose money from his injury as riding in an ATV is prohibited by his contract. He will miss a minimum of four games as he was placed on the non-football injury list by the Giants on Monday.

Head coach Brian Daboll spoke to the media on Tuesday and didn’t speak on if McKinney had been disciplined by the club for any violation of his contract.

“It’s all a private matter. Again, I feel bad for us. I feel bad for him. Certainly not something you want to see,” Daboll said. “I feel bad for the kid in particular. I mean, he got injured. And I feel bad for us. We lost a good player for a few weeks.”

Next-Man Up at Safety

McKinney is the Giants’ defensive play-caller and captain. Julian Love has started next to McKinney in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s defense. The absence of McKinney likely means that fourth-round rookie Dane Belton will be forced into a starting role.

It’s also possible that Jason Pinnock and Landon Collins can see more playing time. Pinnock is on the Giants’ 53-man roster and Collins is on the team’s practice squad. Collins has been elevated to the active roster for the past two games. The news regarding McKinney could lead the team to officially add Collins to the 53-man roster.

The Giants are 6-2 with McKinney. According to Next Gen Stats, McKinney has not missed a defensive snap since Week 3 of last season, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

Julian Love Will Call Plays

Daboll announced Tuesday that Love will be given the green dot, which means that he’ll be relaying the play calls to the defense.

“He’s a rising star in this league. It’s tough to replace,” Love said Tuesday on losing McKinney. “He’s a guy who has been holding the deep part of the field for us, been able to do some good things for us, played some fundamental football.

“I think the emphasis has to be on guys to not let it feel like there is such a big hole. That is going to take, honestly, a community of guys right now to step up and fill the roles he’s been able to play this season.”