Giants Star Sounds Off on Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Ahead of Playoffs

The New York Giants will go on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC Super Wild Card Weekend matchup and safety Xavier McKinney is well aware of what lies ahead.

McKinney witnessed star Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson haul in 12 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in the Giants’ 27-24 Week 16 loss. Yet, he’s confident the Giants can stop the league’s leading wide receiver in a playoff rematch.

“Yeah, he’s been shut down before,” McKinney told NJ Advance Media on January 8, stating that opposing cornerbacks have gotten the best of Jefferson at times this season.

“Just how he puts on all his (clothes), we do the same thing,” McKinney said. “We’ve got really good [defensive backs]. I’m not worried about it at all. He’s a good player. He’s going to make plays. But he’s not somebody that we haven’t seen be stopped before. We’ve seen it. I’ve seen it. So we’ll be all right. He’s human just how we’re human. So that’s how we treat it.”

Jefferson ended the season with career-highs in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809). However, he was held to a career-low 15 receiving yards in the Vikings’ 41-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers. In two games combined against the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys, he totaled just 10 receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Giants Can Get Important Piece Back on Defense

New York’s secondary is getting closer to 100% since McKinney returned from an ATV accident in the team’s bye week and No. 1 cornerback Adoree’ Jackson inching closer from a knee injury he suffered on November 20.

McKinney seemed confident Jackson would be back for the anticipated matchup.

“Well, we got Adoree’ back too so that’s going to be big for us as a defense,” McKinney said on January 11, via The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll.”

The Giants will need all the firepower they need against Minnesota. In their previous matchup, T.J. Hockenson posted a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vikings can also rely on Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook as well as Pro Bowl receiver Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn.

It’ll be key for Wink Martindale’s Giants to implement blitz packages against an injury-ridden Vikings offensive line.

Giants Haven’t Shied Away From Voicing Opinions

McKinney wasn’t the only Giant to express their thoughts on the rematch against Minnesota.

Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates wasn’t impressed with the Vikings’ fan noise level from their previous clash.

“Actually, I thought it would be a lot louder,” Gates told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, following the Giants’ 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. “I thought especially when our offense is out there they would be a lot louder out there. But you know, they’re Midwest people. They’re too nice. I can say it because I went to Nebraska. I went to Nebraska. I include myself in that one.”

Gates also said if the Giants had played a clean game “it would have been a different story.” New York had one of their punts blocked and an interception in the fourth quarter. The Vikings eventually won after a 61-yard field goal from Greg Joseph with time expiring.

The Giants haven’t been to the playoffs since 2016 and the roster is mostly lacking postseason experience.

As for head coach Brian Daboll, he went completely honest when asked about the value of playoff experience.

“I think really what you make out of it is the experience is probably overrated to be honest with you,” Daboll said during his January 9 press conference. “It’s how you prepare, how you practice and ultimately how you play the game and coach the game on whatever day it is.