2 Wide Receivers Headline Jets Injury Report Against Giants

We are less than 30 minutes away from kick-off at MetLife Stadium and the New York Jets have not provided an official injury update on wide receiver Elijah Moore.

A tweet from team reporter Ethan Greenberg just all-but ruled the rookie out, however.

Don't see #Jets RB Tevin Coleman dressed for #NYJvsNYG. Other players who aren't suited up for pregame warmups: Elijah Moore, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Braxton Berrios, Isaiah Dunn, Ronnie Blair and Del'Shawn Phillips. — Ethan Greenberg (@EGreenbergJets) August 14, 2021

The flashy prospect has dazzled on the football field all summer, but it seems like fans will have to wait at least one more week to watch him take the field against another franchise after a quad injury sidelined him in practice on Thursday, August 12.

According to NFL reporter Doug Kyed, no serious damage occurred, but the wide receiver may be held out of tonight’s game anyway based on precaution.

Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore (quad) avoided serious injury Thursday in practice, according to a source. No concern for Moore, who's having a strong camp in New York. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 13, 2021

Moore isn’t the only one, as the Jets have begun to accumulate some injuries over the last few weeks. Here is the full injury report for preseason Week 1.

Jets Injury Report Against Giants: Long-Term

Let’s begin with the long-term injured reserve players and briefly go over each one.

Safety Saquon Hampton and rookie tackle Parker Ferguson have both been out since spring, and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and safety Ashytn Davis have also been working their way back from foot surgeries.

Add edge rusher Vinny Curry to that list. The veteran is expected to return by Week 2 of the regular season (Davis has a similar prognosis), while Williams is expected to practice next week.

Quinnen Williams is expected to practice when the Jets are in Green Bay next week. He will go through a simulated practice tomorrow. #Jets — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) August 12, 2021

Kyle Phillips has also been on the PUP list since July 26, and tackle Teton Saltes just cleared waivers and joined the injured reserve on August 11 after going down during the Green & White scrimmage.

The only other absences that could be long-term issues are with guards Alex Lewis and Cameron Clark. The former is on the Exempt/Left Squad list. The organization has chosen to keep the details of Lewis’ leave a secret for now.

The latter, Clark, suffered a neck injury and was hospitalized. He has since been cleared of any spinal damage, but the team is unsure when it’ll be safe for him to return to the football field.

Jets Injury Report Against Giants: Short-Term

Several Jets players have been dealing with nagging injuries. Here’s the list of the ‘walking wounded.’

Left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, pectoral injury.

Cornerback Isaiah Dunn, knee injury.

Tackle Chuma Edoga, knee injury.

Edge rusher Ronald Blair, hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios, groin injury.

Edge rusher Jabari Zuniga, ankle injury.

Tight end/special teamer Daniel Brown, hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Elijah Moore, quad injury.

Safety Bennett Jackson, missed scrimmage.

Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, missed scrimmage.

A few of these players have been deemed OUT for tonight’s game earlier this week, like Vera-Tucker, Edoga and Berrios. As mentioned in the introduction, Moore is expected to miss the Giants game as well, and Greenberg’s tweet seemed to solve that mystery.

Phillips, Blair and Dunn appear to be out as well. The status of the others is unknown at this point unless word drops in the next 10 minutes or so.

