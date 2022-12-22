Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Jets $144 Million Super Bowl QB

The New York Jets appear to be a quarterback away from true contention in the National Football League.

With that very thought in mind, Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus proposed a blockbuster trade between the Green Bay Packers and Gang Green.

Packers receive: 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2023 second-rounder, 2024 second-round draft choice

Jets receive: veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers

A Deal That Makes Sense for Both the Jets and the Packers

On the surface that would be an insane price to pay for a 39-year-old quarterback.

However, Spielberger argued that the framework of the deal would mirror the trade that Russell Wilson went for this past offseason between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks.

A lot of people have shot down the idea of a Rodgers trade, in general, this offseason because of his recent contract extension. Spielberger says there is a way to make this work for both sides because of a unique oddity in Rodgers’ contract.

“Rodgers has a $58.3 million fully guaranteed option bonus due this offseason, but the exercise window is open until just before the 2023 regular season kicks off, which is, in theory, conducive to a trade.”

That means the Jets would be inheriting essentially a “two-year deal” worth nearly $109 million. There would also be additional control for “two more years” if Rodgers desired to keep playing.

The Jets would get their franchise quarterback and the Packers would get an opportunity to hit the reset button.

Essentially Gang Green would be going all in to win a Super Bowl at the cost of a treasure trove of draft picks. You never know how long your winning window is going to last in the NFL so you have to strike while the iron is hot.

Maximizing the Winning Window of Aaron Rodgers and the Jets

“The Jets have a very good roster at almost every position besides quarterback, as they’ve utilized extra draft capital over the past two years to the tune of seven top-50 draft picks,” Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus explained.

“First-round guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and first-round tackle Mekhi Becton will return in 2023, and Rodgers would have Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, and Corey Davis to throw to at wide receiver. Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is Packers head coach Matt LaFleur’s brother and could provide some familiarity with offensive verbiage.”

For those that fear some level of a drop-off, Rodgers has won back-to-back NFL regular season MVP awards. Additionally, when you dive into the deeper level of analytics via Pro Football Focus there doesn’t appear to be any sign of the former California product slowing down:

92.5 PFF passing grade leads NFL over last three years

97.2 PFF grade on 20-plus-yard throws down the field (fourth best)

6.8 percent big-time throw rate is No. 1 in the league during that span

Rodgers has one Super Bowl championship already and his presence could make the Jets an “immediate contender” in 2023 according to Spielberger.

There is coaching familiarity, an obvious need, and in this particular scenario, you could keep Zach Wilson on the bench as he learns from one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. In theory, whenever Rodgers decided he is ready to walk away he could hand the torch back to the youngster to pick up where he left off.