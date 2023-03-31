Jets Predicted to Make Return to National Spotlight: ‘Obvious Choice’

The New York Jets are set to seize the NFL stage in 2023.

Gang Green is one of four teams eligible to appear in HBO’s Hard Knocks this summer along with the Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, and the Chicago Bears.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently predicted that the Jets will take center stage as the “obvious choice” for the viral television series.

“[Head coach Robert] Saleh didn’t want to even broach the topic, but as the Jets continue to dominate the headlines with the Rodgers (and Beckham) situation, they seem like the obvious choice for HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” The other candidates who are not exempt from being chosen for the show — Saints, Bears, Commanders — are not as exciting.”

Brendan Walker of NFL dot com recently ranked those four eligible teams by entertainment value and the Jets were his clear No. 1.

“Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers is set to take the reins clad in Gotham Green, surrounded by a healthy, youthful, and talented squad, including both 2022 Rookies of the Year (Garrett Wilson on offense and Sauce Gardner on defense).

Plus, new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be a familiar face for Rodgers. There are plenty of personalities to go around here. Not to mention the setting, the “concrete jungle where dreams are made of,” with each episode providing a chance to show off New York. Gosh, there’s just so much to like if Gang Green makes it to the screen.”

Jets Set to Return to the Big Screen

Gang Green appeared in season 6 of Hard Knocks back in 2010. The series was filled with hilarious moments that still live on to this day.

Perhaps even more important than the pomp and circumstance were the results of that season. Gang Green punched their second straight trip to the AFC championship game and was on top of the football world.

Interestingly enough that was the last time the Jets were in the playoffs.

With the Sacramento Kings ending their 16-year playoff drought in the NBA on Thursday, March 30, the Jets somehow ended up back in the news.

Gang Green now owns the longest playoff drought of any team in the four major US sports leagues. That drought is currently at 12 years and counting for those keeping track at home.

With Aaron Rodgers I know this is going to end in 2023 but for Pete's sake #Jets what the hell man?!?!#TakeFlight @JomboyMedia pic.twitter.com/kATU45AiRf — The Jets Zone (@TheJets_Zone) March 30, 2023

One of the many reasons people expect the Jets to end that drought in 2023 is due to the star power that is on the roster and the players that are predicted to join the party.

The Jets have been labeled a likely destination for the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Odell Beckham Jr this offseason.

When you take a gander at the 2010 roster there were a lot of names that joined the team to ring chase:

LaDainian Tomlinson

Jason Taylor

Perhaps that could be happening again in 2023 with the Rodgers and OBJ rumors.

The National Train Won’t Stop There for the Jets

On top of the attention from HBO’s Hard Knocks, Gang Green is expected to receive a major upgrade in their primetime schedule in 2023.

Since 2017, the Jets have only been in 10 primetime games which is the fourth fewest total in the NFL during that span, per Rich Cimini on the Flight Deck Podcast.

Peter King posted in his Football Morning in America column that he expects the Jets to receive a maximum of five primetime games when the schedule releases in May.

In addition to that he specifically predicted that Gang Green will appear on Sunday Night Football or Monday Night Football in Week 1.

“The league will try to capitalize on the fascination of Rodgers changing teams to have a ratings bonanza in week one.”

He said to watch out for a potential Jets matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles or Buffalo Bills on SNF to kick off the season.

Last year the Jets only had “one” national TV game. King expects that number to increase to “11 or 12” when you factor in Thursday Night Football, one or two on Sunday Night Football, one or two on Monday Night Football, “maybe five Sunday late-window doubleheader games”, and also the flex opportunity for Saturday Night Football on ESPN later in the season.