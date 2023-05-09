Former NFL QB Makes Bold Prediction for Jets’ Aaron Rodgers in 2023

When veteran quarterbacks change teams late in their careers the results are hit-and-miss.

However, one former teammate of Aaron Rodgers believes he is going to go off with the New York Jets in 2023.

Kurt Benkert, a former NFL quarterback, and current XFL passer, took to social media to make some statistical predictions for Rodgers next season.

He said A-Rod will have 4,800 passing yards and 42 passing touchdowns.

He added some more context in a tweet thread on his statistical projections for Rodgers next season.

Benkert got more specific saying Rodgers will average 285 passing yards and 2.5 passing touchdowns per game.

“Familiar coordinator, something to prove, and a top-five defense to get the ball back in his hands,” Benkert explained on Twitter. “Good young talent around him. Refer back to this in January.”

Prediction for Aaron Rodgers Would Break Jets Records

Here are the current single-season leaders in Jets franchise history in some of those key passing categories.

Joe Namath’s 4,007 passing yards in 1967 somehow is still atop the leaderboard for Gang Green. Rodgers has surpassed the mark on nine different occasions during his NFL career and according to Benkert he will do it again in 2023.

Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015 threw 31 touchdown passes which is the No. 1 mark in Jets history and he’s the only QB to ever throw for over 30 TD passes in team history. A-Rod has tossed over 30 passing touchdowns eight different times during his career.

Rodgers is destined to likely smash all of these records if he can stay healthy for the full 17-game regular season slate in 2023.

Aaron Rodgers Can Carry Jets to Unseen Heights

The Jets had the No. 25 ranked offense in the NFL last season on a total offensive yards per game basis (318.2).

Over the last three seasons, an Aaron Rodgers-led offense has placed No. 17, No. 10, and No. 5 in that same category. The total average offensive yards per game across those three seasons is 364.2.

If the Jets can get that kind of jump on the offensive side of the ball paired with what was a top-five defense in 2022, the sky is the limit in terms of what the Jets can achieve.

If Rodgers breaks those individual records, the Jets will in turn have a chance to break some team records as well.

12 wins is the most Gang Green has ever had in the regular season. New York accomplished that feat back in 1998. The Jets have a chance to threaten that total, especially with a 17-game slate this season.

Additionally, the key to a long playoff run might come down to the AFC East divisional race. The Jets haven’t won it since 2002 and bluntly haven’t truly even competed for it in a long time.

It won’t be easy in 2023. The Buffalo Bills won the division by 4.5 games, which was the largest differential of any division winner in the NFL last year. All of the teams outside of the New England Patriots have a legitimate chance to win it.

By winning the division it guarantees a home playoff game which the Jets haven’t had since 2002. Gang Green has never hosted a playoff game at MetLife Stadium. That could make things slightly easier for the Jets which can make all of the difference in the postseason.