Joe Tippmann’s Reaction to Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Question Goes Viral

Every year New York Jets fans look forward to the behind-the-scenes NFL draft access provided by the team.

One of the best moments is usually hearing and seeing the draft call between a college football prospect and the Jets’ key decision-makers sharing the life-altering news.

Owner Woody Johnson was one of the last people to speak with Jets’ second-round pick Joe Tippmann after he was drafted.

“We’ve been looking forward to this all day and even yesterday we were talking about you because you know who the quarterback is right?”

Tippmann bellowed out, “Oh hell yeah!”

#Jets Owner @woodyjohnson4 asked new center Joe Tippmann (@JoeTippmann) if he knows who the QB is now? ‘Oh hell yeah’ 🤣 Aaron Rodgers time baby! 🎥 @nyjets pic.twitter.com/avlMbzdEtP — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 29, 2023

Johnson of course was referencing four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers who the Jets acquired via a trade with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, April 26.

Joe Tippmann Has Proven to Be a Lovable Jets Draft Pick

The full Jets draft call video lasted just over two minutes in length. During those 120-plus seconds, Tippmann responded “hell yeah” seven different times during the call.

Jets fans picked up on that trend and reacted to it on Twitter.

Hell yeah — me5202 (@me5202) April 29, 2023

A Twitter user said Tippmann is “country as hell.”

He’s country as hell lmao — Pat (@SquirmyWeazel2) April 29, 2023

One Twitter user said they “love him already” in response to this viral draft call.

love this kid already, LETS GO! — ︎J (@ImTurkx) April 29, 2023

Another fan made the connection to WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin with the, “Oh hell yeah!”

The Boss on Twitter said my new words from now on are, “Oh, hell yeah!”

My new words for now on is…oh, hell yeah…. — THE BOSS (@BOSS5__) April 29, 2023

