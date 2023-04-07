Aaron Rodgers Trade Delay Proving Costly for Jets Mega Extension

The New York Jets have hit the pause button on contract extension talks with Quinnen Williams.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said in a column posted on Friday, April 7 that “the sense I get is that pretty much anything notable is on hold until the [Aaron] Rodgers situation gets resolved.”

The Green Bay Packers and Jets have been having trade talks for Rodgers since before the Super Bowl. However, the two squads have been involved in a stalemate and both sides appear comfortable waiting this out.

The Aaron Rodgers Trade Delay Is Going to Cost the Jets Big Time

With the A-Rod trade preventing the Jets from doing anything major, it is having massive ripple effects on star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

The former Alabama standout made his stance very clear after the season that he wants “a contract done before the offseason program.”

“Everybody knows I’m a team guy, man,” Williams told reporters via NFL dot com. “But I do want to get a contract done before the offseason program. I do feel like I deserve to get a contract done before the offseason program just because I did everything right on the field and everything right off the field. Having the organization behind me just like I’m behind them to show that they really support me is a major thing for me.”

Gang Green’s offseason programs start on Monday, April 17.

As the Rodgers delay continues to drone on, other highly touted defensive tackles are getting paid.

This offseason three big men have already received monster contracts.

Javon Hargrave signed a four-year deal for $84 million as a true free agent with the San Francisco 49ers. The Washington Commanders franchise tagged Daron Payne and then signed him to a mega four-year extension for $90 million.

On Friday, April 7 Jeffery Simmons joined that elite group. The Tennessee Titans gave him a four-year contract worth $94 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Titans and star DL Jeff Simmons have agreed to terms on a monster 4-year extension worth $94M, sources say. That’s $23.5M per year based on new money. 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/5J14aGJ55v — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2023

Quinnen Williams Is Going to Get Paid in 2023

Did you notice a trend with those three monster contract extensions? Whoever was the latest to get paid, topped, or equaled the last guy on the list.

Both New York Giants defensive linemen Leonard Williams and DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts held the crown as the No. 2 highest-paid defensive tackle in football ($21 million per year) earlier this offseason.

Hargrave matched it ($21 million per year), Payne topped it ($22.5 million per year), and Simmons just topped both of them ($23.5 million per year in new money).

While Williams wanted his extension as soon as possible, he is going to benefit from the Rodgers delay.

As time passes and new guys continue to get paid at his position, Williams can use that at the negotiating table.

The 25-year-old would be smart to use these past deals as a starting point in his own contract negotiations with the team.

From the Jets’ point of view, it makes sense that they’re waiting for this Rodgers trade to be finalized first. This is a massive contract and once that is official they can build the rest of the team around it.

However, until that gets complete they’re at a standstill from a big-picture perspective.