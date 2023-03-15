Aaron Rodgers Update: New Timeline, Jets Trade Delay Explained

A new piece to the puzzle has arrived.

Longtime NFL analyst Trey Wingo broke his silence on a viral tweet that set the NFL world ablaze on Monday, March 13.

“Hearing [Aaron] Rodgers to the Jets is done. History [is] about to repeat itself between New York and Green Bay. Time is indeed a flat circle.”

Hearing Rodgers to the Jets is done. History about to repeat itself between New York and Green Bay. Time is indeed a flat circle — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 13, 2023

During an appearance on the 33rd Team’s feed on Tuesday, March 14, Wingo clarified his viral trade is done tweet:

“Here is what I’ll say, the tweet I put out there is going to happen. It’s just a matter of when. When I say it may drag into next week, you need to be prepared for that because it may go into next week.”

On ESPN’s NFL Live television show, Insider Adam Schefter also mentioned that distinct possibility at the end of the program.

.@AdamSchefter just said on @espn NFL Live that he spoke to one person that believes this Aaron Rodgers saga between the #Jets & #Packers could drag on until the end of the week. GOOD LORD! — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 14, 2023

“The deal for Aaron Rodgers has been in place since last Friday. It has essentially been in place since last Friday. I don’t know exactly what the delay is and I might have something to do with that.”

Wingo admitted that his own reporting/tweeting over the last few weeks may have shaken up whatever the original plans were for the Packers and the Jets to announce this trade.

“When you’re trading Aaron Rodgers, you need to button everything up. From the Packers’ side, how do we want to thank him for all these years? They want to do it right and all this kind of stuff. I’m sure the Jets want to make sure they get it right.

So when the narrative is disrupted or the timeline of their narrative is disrupted much in the same way it was for Tom Brady’s pseudo-retirement last year when Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter broke the news.”

This was another point that was addressed by Schefter on an episode of NFL Live on Monday, March 13, “they want to make sure that this comes out the way that [A-Rod] wants it.”

.@LauraRutledge asked @AdamSchefter for latest update on Aaron Rodgers, ‘a lot of grumblings & speculation’ + Jets haven’t gotten official word ‘or at least so they said’ + ‘they want to make sure that this comes out the way that [A-Rod] wants it’ 👀: 🎥 @espn NFL Live #Jets pic.twitter.com/RJrNYVcg1u — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 13, 2023

“Suddenly people were like holy hell let’s move some things we got to do some stuff. That might be part of it [in this instance with Rodgers]. That might be part of it,” Wingo told Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team. “All I can tell you is this deal has been in place for a long time and the holdup isn’t really Aaron. It isn’t Aaron. Ready to roll.

Jets fans of course are obviously as a group a very nervous, strenuous, anxious group of people but you might have to wait a little bit longer but play the long game. Aaron Rodgers is going to be the quarterback for the New York Jets in 2023.”

I had to catch up with Trey Wingo (@wingoz) after his tweet about Aaron Rodgers to the #Jets. "The tweet I put out is going to happen. The deal has essentially been in place since last Friday. The holdup isn't Aaron." 👀 pic.twitter.com/5Rw82iABcq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 15, 2023

Aaron Rodgers Set to Speak on Pat McAfee Show

Play

JUST IN: Aaron Rodgers Jets-Packers trade is DONE, "ready to roll" LIVE: Boy Green reacts to the NEW report that the Aaron Rodgers #Jets, #Packers trade is DONE & he is "ready to roll!" You can read MORE about this new report here: heavy.com/sports/new-york-jets/aaron-rodgers-trey-wingo-packers-rumors/ 2023-03-15T02:44:55Z

After plenty of speculation from other people, we’ll finally hear from the man himself.

Pat McAfee announced on Twitter that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be joining the program on Wednesday, March 15 at 1 pm.

“Be a friend, tell a friend. You are cordially invited.”

Be a friend, tell a friend. You are cordially invited. 🗣🗣 TOMORROW AT 1PMEST pic.twitter.com/wIr9mhXz8D — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 14, 2023

Will we finally learn what Rodgers future is?

Connor Hughes of SNY was asked that very question on Honda SportsNite on Tuesday, March 14:

“The expectation from everyone I touched base with is [Aaron Rodgers] will make a comment about his future. He is expected to say something that will make us say okay he wants to play for the Jets, now Packers can get to work on finalizing the trade.”

"Expectation from everyone I touched base w/ [Aaron Rodgers] will make comment about future" on @PatMcAfeeShow. "Expected to say something that will make us say okay he wants to play he wants to play for #Jets, now #Packers can get to work on finalizing trade." @Connor_J_Hughes https://t.co/rtT2fn2zR7 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 15, 2023

Hughes was just using the Jets as an example. There is expected to be some clarity on what Rodgers is going to choose to do with his football life.

Whether that is staying with the Packers, retiring, or joining the Jets.

Be a Part of Jets History With the Aaron Rodgers Decision

Play

Jets Watch Party: LIVE Reaction to Aaron Rodgers on Pat McAfee Show 👀 LIVE: Boy Green reacts LIVE to #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers appearing on the Pat McAfee Show potentially talking about his #Jets future! 2023-03-15T02:28:07Z

Will Rodgers give the final confirmation that he is heading to the Jets in 2023? Or perhaps will he crush the souls of Jets fans everywhere by changing his mind and revealing a different decision?

None of us truly know, but there is only one way to find out.

Our very own Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden will be hosting a special live video reaction Jets watch party on Wednesday, March 15 starting at 12:55 pm.

You can click this link to subscribe to the YouTube channel and you can hit the reminder button so you don’t miss it.

Boy Green will be reacting to the live stream of the Pat McAfee Show with Rodgers expected to be joining the stream at 1 pm. You will be able to see both Boy Green’s reactions and Rodgers live on the show speaking about his football future.

This will be a once-in-a-lifetime moment in Jets history and you don’t want to miss it. One way or another this will be memorable, hopefully for all the right reasons.