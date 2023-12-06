Recently Dumped Jets Veteran Lands With Texans, Set for Revenge Game

The New York Jets are going to see a familiar face in Week 14.

Veteran safety Adrian Amos signed a deal with the Houston Texans, per Bleacher Report NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Veteran safety Adrian Amos is signing with the #Texans, source tells @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/INP2MWV3MV — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 5, 2023

Over the weekend, Amos and the Jets “mutually agreed to part ways”, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Veteran safety Adrian Amos and the #Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 2, 2023

The signing became official on Wednesday, December 6 after Amos successfully passed his physical, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

#Texans have officially signed veteran safety Adrian Amos after his visit and physical, per a league source @KPRC2 https://t.co/Ffy5yU264z — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 6, 2023

Amos Has an Immediate Opportunity at Revenge in Jets-Texans Matchup

Whether intentional or not, Amos will have a chance to tell the Jets exactly how he really feels about his tenure with the team this season.

Gang Green will host the Texans on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in Week 14.

Schultz said on X previously Twitter, that the Texans “are especially eager to deploy him against the run, where Amos – per PFF – grades out 4th among all safeties this season.”

One more note on Adrian Amos: He's in terrific shape and the #Texans are especially eager to deploy him against the run, where Amos – per PFF – grades out 4th among all safeties this season. https://t.co/pWtETd0NS8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 5, 2023

The Jets are the No. 4 worst rushing offense in the NFL this season with only 1,089 yards through the first 12 games of the season. So not sure Amos is going to have much trouble in that department when he faces his old team considering their struggles.

Amos, 30, joined the Jets this offseason on a one-year deal for $1.75 million. There was speculation that he would very quickly find himself in the starting lineup, but it didn’t necessarily work out that way.

Amos ended up appearing in 11 games this season, but only made three starts. He registered 23 total tackles and one pass deflection during that period of time.

He was also one of several former Green Bay Packers teammates of Aaron Rodgers who ended up on the team this season.

How much Amos will play for the Texans if at all on Sunday is still unclear.

Other Jets Roster Moves of Notes This Week

The Jets officially announced the departure of veteran quarterback Tim Boyle on Tuesday, December 5. In a corresponding move the team signed Brett Rypien to the 53-man active roster off of the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.

Gang Green brought back offensive lineman Xavier Newman on the practice squad. To open up a spot the team ended up placing defensive lineman Tanzel Smart “on practice squad IR [injured reserve].”

Roster moves: – Signed QB Brett Rypien to the active roster and released QB Tim Boyle.

– Signed OL Xavier Newman to the practice squad and placed DL Tanzel Smart on practice squad IR. — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 5, 2023

In 2022 the NFL made a rule change to injured reserve. The league now allows teams to return up to eight players from either the IR list or “reserve/non-football injury/illness list” in a single season.

The man who always puts others above himself, no matter what. Our Walter Payton Man Of The Year nominee is @SollyThomas90 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZcOSdvC47U — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 5, 2023

The Jets also announced on social media that defensive lineman Solomon Thomas has been elected as the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the team. Each team will nominate an individual and then the league will select one of the 32 winners to be the official Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2023.

Practice squad move: We've signed DL Bruce Hector and placed DL Perrion Winfrey on IR. — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 4, 2023

Earlier this week the Jets defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey on IR with a foot injury. Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed to the media that he will miss the rest of the 2023 season.

In a corresponding move the Jets have brought back defensive lineman Bruce Hector. He spent time on the roster during training camp and the preseason.