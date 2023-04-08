Jets, Falcons Predicted to Pull off Draft Trade for ‘Explosive’ Player

Adding pieces to help protect the quarterback is one of the top priorities for the New York Jets this offseason.

With that very thought in mind, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic proposed a trade in his three-round mock draft that was posted on Friday, April 7.

New York Jets receive: a 2023 first-round pick (No. 8 overall)

Atlanta Falcons receive: a 2023 first-round pick (No. 13 overall) and a 2024 third-round pick

With that new selection, Baumgardner predicted that the Jets would select Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared him to eight-time Pro Bowler Zack Martin who has become one of the best players in football for the Dallas Cowboys.

Zierlein said Skoronski possesses an “explosive kick slide” and has “explosive lift into contact.”

An Intriguing Jets Trade That Could Help Beat a Run in the Draft

According to the NFL draft value chart, the Jets would be getting a nice discount in this potential trade-up in the first round.

Atlanta’s No. 8 overall pick is worth 1,400 points. New York’s No. 13 pick is worth 1,150 points. The future third-round selection in 2024 is worth 195 points.

That would mean Gang Green is only paying 1,345 points for a draft pick that is worth 1,400 points. The NFL draft value chart isn’t always considered gospel, but it does serve as a template of sorts for trade conversations.

This trade would be a prudent move by the Jets if they’re hellbent on acquiring some protection in the first round.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler said in a column posted on Friday April 7 that the Jets “are among teams that scouts believe will strongly consider offensive line help with their top pick.”

The other two teams he mentioned in that same conversation currently pick ahead of Gang Green in the first round (Chicago Bears: No. 9 and Tennessee Titans: No. 11).

If there is a run on offensive linemen before the Jets are on the clock they could be left either swinging in the wind or picking whatever is left over at No. 13 on the offensive line.

Why This New Addition Would Check off a Lot of Boxes for Jets

In this mock draft scenario, the Jets got their pick of the litter by trading up to the No. 8 overall pick. No other offensive linemen were selected by that pick, so Gang Green got an opportunity to pick whoever the heck they wanted.

With Baumgardner acting as general manager for each of the teams, he selected Skoronski out of Northwestern.

The 21-year-old who will turn 22 before the start of the 2023 season is versatile.

Skoronski was a five-star rated center prospect coming out of high school. At the collegiate level he has proven capable of manning the blindside as a left tackle. NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein believes his highest ceiling on the offensive line is at guard.

When you take a peek at the Jets depth chart on the offensive line there are a ton of unknowns. There are players on the roster that can play all over the place so adding another versatile piece to the puzzle could provide options heading into 2023.