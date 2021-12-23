Jets Standout Loses $5 Million to Pro Bowl Snub

For the second consecutive year, the New York Jets were shut out of the Pro Bowl.

Late on Wednesday night, the full Pro Bowl ballot was released and Gang Green was one of six NFL teams that didn’t have a single player on the initial roster.

For most players that don’t crack the team, the only thing that is hurt is their pride. Well for one Jets defensive stud, his wallet was also hurt.

Snubs of All Snubs





Quinnen Williams was watching the Pro Bowl roster reveal with a very close eye.

If he would’ve been elected Williams would’ve enjoyed a hefty pay raise, but alas since he wasn’t, the former Alabama stud loses out on a nice chunk of change.

The specific contractual language requires first-round picks to reach certain tiers to reach money escalators in their deals. In this particular case, Williams had to earn a Pro Bowl nod in his first three seasons.

Instead of earning $16 million on his fifth-year option that’ll be exercised after the 2022 NFL draft, he will only earn $10.6 million.

To clarify, even if Williams makes it as a future Pro Bowl alternate, which is always possible with players dropping out for a variety of reasons, that will not satisfy the contractual langue.

According to Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap, you have to be an original ballot player to qualify.

Well, Better Than Nothing





While the Jets may have been held out of the initial Pro Bowl roster, they do have several players on standby.

The aforementioned Williams is a third alternate after an outstanding year to date thus far with six sacks (that’s tied for first on the team), second in pressures (22), and he also has 25 run stuffs (third among defensive linemen).

In addition linebacker, CJ Mosley is also a third alternate for the Pro Bowl. The respected team captain leads the Jets with 132 tackles and is on pace with three games to go to crush his career-high at the ripe age of 29.

Finally, there is one last member of the Jets that is featured on the alternate list and he has a clear path as a first alternate. Wide receiver Braxton Berrios was this close to securing his first Pro Bowl bid as a return man but fell just short.

Berrios has been a solid cog on offense with 33 catches and two touchdowns, but his return prowess has raised eyebrows. This season he ranks first in kick return average (28.7) and averages over 13.5 yards per return on punts (which is the best mark of his career).

The upcoming 2022 Pro Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, February 6 in Las Vegas. All of the votes were an accumulation of the fans, fellow players, and coaches voting. Each subsection represented 33 percent of the voting pie.

The path for Berrios, Mosley, and Williams is simple if a Pro Bowl starter or backup declines his invitation, can’t play, or their respective team reaches the Super Bowl then they’ll each have an opportunity to participate in the All-Star game.

