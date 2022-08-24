Pass Rusher Picked Jets Over Multiple Other Offers in 2022

A signing that went completely under the radar is when the New York Jets added defensive lineman Bradlee Anae earlier this offseason.

That is a fitting description considering the former Utah product has “flown under the radar” through training camp according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Although after the second preseason game that is no longer possible after his fantastic performance.

A Stud on the Rise

After going with the flow for the first several weeks of camp, the former Utah product exploded on the field during the second preseason contest.

Anae finished with a strip-sack, fumble recovery, and a 30-yard scoop-and-score defensive touchdown.

It was a coming-out party of sorts at a perfect time. On Tuesday, August 23 the Jets had to cut down their roster from 85 to 80 players and Anae made the cut.

The next hurdle will come a week from now when the Jets and every other NFL team must reduce their roster size dramatically from 80 to just 53 players.

When head coach Robert Saleh was asked about him in the post-game presser he had some juicy details to share on his path to the Jets:

“He is another guy that shows up every day and works his absolute tail off. You know he took a shot on us leaving the Dallas Cowboys. He didn’t have to, but he took a shot and wanted to be here. He is kicking butt and doing a really nice job.”

After the game and that Saleh presser, Anae provided some additional context to his recruitment this offseason:

“I felt like I was a great fit coming here from Dallas to come here and play for coach Saleh and coach Jeff Ulbrich. I love it so far and it suits my style. I have always been a go-upfield and wreck shit type of player.

After the season with the Cowboys, I got on the phone with Jets [defensive line coach] Aaron Whitecotton and I kind of connected with what he was saying. This attack front defense is very similar to what I played in college.

I considered it, jumped off the phone and watched some film from last year and I was like man I think I can really be a fit here. That is how I made my decision, but it was also a decision for my agent. We sat down and talked about the options. It was a strategic and perfect fit [to come to the Jets].”

Too Impressive to Ignore

The Jets’ defensive line room is incredibly deep.

When Rosenblatt was describing Anae’s chances of making the final 53 he called it “a steep hill to climb.”

Although he did say that Anae has “helped his stock a lot” over the last couple of weeks in training camp.

The biggest hurdle is the numbers game of who the Jets coaching staff decides to keep. One creative way that Anae could find himself onto the roster is if the Jets get active on the trade market says, Rosenblatt.

If Gang Green could flip Vinny Curry and/or Jabari Zuniga that could open the path for Anae.

Both players are talented but with the overflowing pantry of pass rushers, someone is going to have to shake free.

Interestingly Saleh really went out of his way during the presser to highlight Anae’s decision to choose to sign with New York as opposed to going somewhere else.

The former Utah product bet on himself and it sounds like Saleh might be willing to do that very same thing with roster cuts coming next week.

At a minimum Anae has a path to a practice squad spot, if he can clear waivers that is, but the fight for a final roster spot will have to continue during the New York Giants preseason game.

