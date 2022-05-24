Huge Ex-Jets Draft Bust Restarting Football Career in CFL

The New York Jets have had the unfortunate displeasure of being the poster boy for horrible misses annually in the NFL draft.

Those errors have led to an unstable foundation that has been a major contributor to the team losing more than they have won for the better part of a decade.

One of those misses is now trying to restart his career in an alternate league.

Perseverance Defined

In the 2017 NFL draft, the Jets selected ArDarius Stewart out of Alabama with the No. 79 overall pick in the third round.

When you talk to general managers around the NFL, they say any pick inside the first three rounds is considered a “premium selection.”

With that being said, players selected in that range are expected to be starters sooner rather than later.

Stewart ended up only lasting one season with the green and white before he was released the following summer. The former Alabama product played in 15 games but only started in two of those contests.

NFL teams should be salivating over ArDarius Stewart's playmaking abilities 👀 pic.twitter.com/MTmPd8M2jI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2017

Here’s a stat, Stewart had more rushing attempts (seven) than receptions (six) in his NFL career. If that doesn’t tell you how things went then nothing will.

After he was cut by Gang Green, Stewart spent time with both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Washington Commanders.

Most recently the 28-year-old has received a new opportunity in the Canadian Football League. To go from an NFL draft pick to an alternative football league in a different country is a humbling experience, but one Stewart is taking in stride.

Stewart initially joined the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2020 but the COVID pandemic canceled that season.

Fast forward two years later and Stewart is on a new team with a fresh opportunity on the BC Lions.

An Important Life Lesson

Stewart’s recent flopping is a valuable lesson that the Jets can learn from today, even with a different regime.

We often spit out a lot of hot air as it pertains to first-round draft choices. I get it, they’re sexy, and most casual fans recognize the names and highlight reels.

However, the true difference between a good class and a great one is hitting on your picks after the first round.

For far too long the green and white have not only butchered their first-round draft choices but in particular, all of their mid-rounders haven’t worked out either.

There is a lot of recent momentum for both the 2021 and 2022 classes respectively for the Jets and for good reason.

If they’re going to end their NFL playoff drought (which is 11 years and counting), then these mid-rounders are going to have to evolve and become cogs in the machine.

When that happens, it will injury-proof your team because your depth will be set. Then instead of being screwed after a major injury, it’ll simply be the next-man-up mentality.

