Jets Sign 24-Year-Old With 7-Foot Wingspan to Multiyear Deal

The New York Jets have secured some protection for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Gang Green announced on social media that rookie offensive lineman Carter Warren signed his contract on Thursday, May 18.

It’s a four-year deal with a maximum value of $4.6 million and features a $750,000 base salary in 2023, per Over The Cap.

What Are the Jets Getting in OT Carter Warren?

The 24-year-old was selected with the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round of April’s draft.

One of his biggest traits is his freakish size. He stands at 6-foot-5 and weighed in at 311 pounds at the NFL combine.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said the former Pitt product “carries a 7-foot wingspan.”

Warren appeared in over 40 games across his six years with the Panthers football program. He was born and raised in New Jersey and was a hometown pick for the Jets on day three of the draft.

The reason he was available when he was in the draft is due to an injury situation. Warren suffered a season-ending meniscus tear in his left knee. That forced him to miss the final nine games of his final season and most of the pre-draft process, per Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.