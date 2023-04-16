Speedy Ex-Jets WR Signs Contract With Bitter AFC Rival: Report

The artist formerly known as Robby Anderson, then Robbie Anderson, and now Chosen Anderson is back in the AFC East.

Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN shared the news on Twitter that the Miami Dolphins have “agreed to a contract” with former New York Jets wide receiver Chosen Anderson.

Since leaving the green and white in 2020, Anderson has legally changed his name twice and has been on two different NFL squads.

Chosen Anderson Looking to Get His NFL Career Back on Track in Miami

Anderson is 29 years of age and he will turn 30 prior to the start of the 2023 season.

He initially entered the NFL back in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Temple. It didn’t take long for the 4.36-speed demon to prove that he belonged at the NFL level.

Anderson not only made the Jets roster but he quickly started to crank out production. During his four years in New York, he caught 207 receptions for 3,059 receiving yards and had 20 touchdowns.

However as he was heading toward free agency fans were split on whether or not he was a true No. 1 wide receiver. Anderson didn’t ever have great quarterback play around him and his stats were always solid but not spectacular.

Ultimately general manager Joe Douglas decided to let him hit the open market and Anderson eventually ended up in Carolina with the Panthers. JD later admitted that he made a mistake handling Anderson in free agency.

Anderson immediately became a star in Carolina and delivered a career year in his very first season. He caught 95 passes for 1,096 receiving yards and had three touchdowns.

That was Anderson’s first and only 1,000-yard receiving campaign of his NFL career. For a variety of reasons, everything went downhill from there for the talented wideout.

He fizzled in Carolina and a spat on the sideline marked the end of his tenure there. Anderson was traded to the Arizona Cardinals less than 24 hours after getting removed from the sideline.

Arizona released him this offseason on March 8 ahead of free agency. After signing a new deal with the Dolphins on Saturday, April 16, he will have an opportunity to continue his NFL career.

Things Have Gotten Uncomfortable Between Jets-Dolphins in 2023

Is anyone else sensing a trend?

With Anderson joining the Dolphins, that now means four former members of the Jets are Miami bound this offseason.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reminded us that list includes wide receiver Braxton Berrios, quarterback Mike White, and offensive lineman Dan Feeney.

Cimini also mentioned that it’ll be a “homecoming” for Anderson. He was born in New Jersey but moved down to South Florida as a child.

He ended up being raised in Florida and played football for South Plantation High School. Anderson would return to the north for his collegiate football at Temple, but this Dolphins offer presented him an opportunity to go back home.

Anderson isn’t a lock to make the Dolphins loaded roster but he has a chance. The group is headlined by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle but they did lose their third receiver Trent Sherfield in free agency.

ESPN laid out the path for Anderson this offseason:

“He will compete with River Cracraft, Cedrick Wilson, and 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma for a roster spot come training camp.”