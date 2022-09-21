The New York Jets have called an audible at the line of scrimmage ahead of their home matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gang Green announced on social media that they have signed offensive lineman Adam Pankey to their practice squad. In a corresponding move they released rookie hog molly Chris Glaser.

Switching of the Guard in the Trenches

On Tuesday, September 20 the Jets worked out three players according to the NFL’s transaction report:

Sam Schlueter, offensive tackle

Michael Griffin, defensive back

Adam Pankey, offensive guard

Pankey was apparently impressive enough to warrant a spot on the expanded 16-man practice squad.

He was most recently on the division rival Miami Dolphins from 2019 through 2021. Pankey floated between the active roster and the practice squad appearing in seven games.

Pankey replaces a very promising rookie in Chris Glaser. Earlier this offseason the green and white claimed him off of waivers. He originally joined the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2022 NFL draft as an undrafted free agent.

The talented youngster has positional flexibility with experience at both left and right guard from his time at Virginia.

Offensive Line Play Drastically Improved

Heading into the season there was chatter in the NFL community that perhaps the Jets had a top-10 offensive line on paper.

After the Week 1 season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens it looked anything but. The unit was an utter disaster as veteran Joe Flacco was tossed around like a rag-doll.

Arguably the biggest reason for the implosion was surprisingly Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson. He was signed to a juicy three-year deal for over $40 million to be a pillar for this offense.

It was disastrous Week 1, but the script got flipped in Week 2.

Things looked questionable early versus the Cleveland Browns as they allowed two big sacks to Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. However, through the rest of the game, the Jets locked things down which opened up the running game and obviously the passing efforts.

That should be great news not only for the present but also for the future. Inevitably Zach Wilson is going to return to the starting lineup when he gets healthy.