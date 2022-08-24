Ex-Jets Starter Dumped by NFC Contender: ‘Still Sucks’

The game of musical chairs continues for a former New York Jets draft pick.

According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, the New Orleans Saints have released tight end, Chris Herndon.

Saints cut Chris Herndon and placed Kevin White on injured reserve — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 23, 2022

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Tumble Down the Hill

Play

Chris Streveler is rising up Jets depth chart, reacting to latest roster cuts Boy Green hops on LIVE for another episode of The Jets Zone to talk about a rising star in Chris Streveler + the latest roster cuts + recapping the Atlanta Falcons preseason game + looking ahead to the preseason finale + your questions! Make sure you like the video + smash that subscribe button! Check… 2022-08-23T23:53:33Z

The former Miami product originally signed with the Saints back on August 3. Unfortunately, he lasted less than three weeks as he was handed his walking papers ahead of the second roster cut wave.

In two preseason game appearances, Herndon didn’t register any meaningful statistical achievements.

Sadly that has been the tale of the tape for Herndon over the last batch of years. My partner in crime on the Heavy on Jets page said as much tweeting out, “Herndon still sucks.”

As a rookie fourth-round pick back in 2018, Herndon looked like a future star at the position with the Jets.

The next few seasons were instead mired with injuries, a suspension, and disappointment.

Ultimately last offseason general manager Joe Douglas hit the eject button on the Herndon experience shipping him off to the Minnesota Vikings.

In exchange for the talented pass catcher, the Jets received a fourth-round draft choice and sent Herndon and a sixth-rounder to the purple people eaters.

Herndon flopped with the Vikings and fast forward a year later the Jets ended up with his replacement Tyler Conklin. The world can be a funny place.

What Could Be Coming

Play

Former NFL GM, Exec of the Year Randy Mueller talks Jets, roster cuts Boy Green is joined by former NFL general manager & Executive of the Year Randy Mueller for some New York Jets chatter, roster predictions, & preseason talk! Make sure you like the video and hit subscribe! 2022-08-23T06:42:00Z

Oh how far the Jets have come.

Now not only do the green and white have one option, but they have multiple at tight end in 2022.

For all of you fantasy football drafters out there, heed these words closely, buy Conklin stock and invest a draft pick into him.

When I was flipping through a random fantasy magazine while at the store the other day, I couldn’t find the former Central Michigan product even listed in the top 30.

This chiseled athletic freak with a beautiful man bun is flying completely under the radar. To the outside world, the Jets invested more money in a different free agent (CJ Uzomah) and drafted a tight end with a top-101 pick (Jeremy Ruckert).

Despite that noise, Conklin is the guy you want to buy stock in.

One of the most underrated signings for the #Jets this year is TE Tyler Conklin (@T_Conk1). Look at that footwork + the hands 👀 Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) is going to fall in love with those flowing brown locks 🎥 @nyjets on IG #TakeFlight #NFL pic.twitter.com/38H7NFpRuU — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 3, 2022

In the world of fantasy football, you either want a high-end product like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, or Kyle Pitts. Or you should just wait until the end of the fantasy draft and take a flier on someone.

Conklin has ascended to the top of the target list in training camp and the preseason. He has become the favorite toy of whoever the heck is playing quarterback.

Conklin will be able to contribute as a security blanket, a weapon in the red zone, and is a mismatch against either a smaller corner or a slower linebacker.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Fans Call for Abrupt QB Change: ‘It’s Time’