Former Traded Jets Pass Catcher Joins NFC Contender

A former New York Jets player is on the move once again.

Free agent tight end Chris Herndon is signing a deal to join the New Orleans Saints. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport was the first to share the news on Twitter:

Free agent TE Chris Herndon IV is expected to sign with the #Saints, source said. The former #Jets starter played last year with the #Vikings. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2022

That Trade Is Aging Like a Fine Wine

Vikings Insider: Tyler Conklin's ceiling is a Pro Bowler with the Jets Boy Green was joined by Adam Patrick from The Viking Age to learn more about TE Tyler Conklin: – Why did it take him so long to pop? – Where did the "Gronklin" nickname come from? – What is his ceiling? – Plus we talk Chris Herndon, Anthony Barr, and a potential Danielle Hunter trade… 2022-03-18T20:11:12Z

Last offseason general manager Joe Douglas decided to hit the eject button on Herndon.

The Minnesota Vikings suffered a key injury to Irv Smith Jr and were desperate to find a replacement. All in all Gang Green packaged the former Miami product and a sixth-round draft choice in exchange for a fourth-rounder.

The 26-year-old was expected to be a key cog in the Vikings’ passing attack, but it never came together.

Herndon played in 16 games and started in five of those contests but didn’t produce:

Seven targets

Four receptions

40 yards

One touchdown

After the 2021 season, he became an unrestricted free agent and has remained available until he joined the Saints roster on August 2.

Herndon has all the talent in the world, but he has been very hit-and-miss with it translating consistently to the football field.

NFL teams still remember his spectacular rookie campaign that featured 39 receptions for over 502 receiving yards and four touchdowns. While it has been a few years since we have seen that, there are organizations that still believe they can get that level of production out of him.

It was a brilliant trade that is continuing to age like a fine wine.

Now heading into the 2022 season the Jets have a lot more answers than questions at the tight end spot.

With a two-pronged attack featuring Tyler Conklin and CJ Uzomah, the Jets could push to have one of the best tight end tandems in the league.

The irony of it all is the Vikings had Conklin on the roster last year and he ended up having a career year. Then just a few short months later he would replace Herndon on the Jets for nothing more than money. Life works in mysterious ways.

They also invested the No. 101 overall pick in Jeremy Ruckert out of Ohio State in the third round. Although he has been battling a foot issue since the Senior Bowl and remains on the NFI list.

In addition, the Jets have some other intriguing players on the roster that could push for practice squad spots or at the very least could create an argument on cut day.

Lawrence Cager is a talented project that the Jets are fascinated with. Kenny Yeboah was a highly sought-after undrafted free agent in 2021 who has continued to develop under their watchful eye. While finally, they have Trevon Wesco who is versatile enough to play the fullback and tight end positions.

