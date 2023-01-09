The first domino has fallen at quarterback for the New York Jets in 2023.

Gang Green announced on Monday, January 9 that they have signed 28-year-old Chris Streveler to a reserve/future contract. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but now he will stay with the Jets.

Chris Streveler Is an Interesting Dart Throw for the Jets

Streveler became a fan-favorite after joining the team last offseason.

He dazzled in the preseason orchestrating multiple fourth-quarter comebacks and earned the respect of his teammates with his willingness to put his body on the line.

Streveler wasn’t able to secure a roster spot ahead of final cuts but he quickly found himself on the practice squad once the dust settled.

The talented journeyman ended up appearing in two games this season and started one (strangely at the wide receiver position).

He completed 10-of-15 passes for 90 passing yards. In addition, Streveler contributed to the running game toting the rock nine times for 54 yards.

The Jets coaching staff was hoping to use him in a Taysom Hill-type role late in the season but the team’s offensive struggles didn’t allow them to run that package.

Streveler got his first chance in the NFL back in 2020 and at the time then Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury described him as a “talented athletic guy.”

Now heading into 2023 the only quarterbacks under contract for the Jets are Zach Wilson and now Streveler.

Gang Green Makes a Flurry of Roster Moves at End of Season

In addition to signing Streveler to a new deal, the Jets also brought back six other players on reserve/future contracts.

Chris Glaser, offensive lineman

Glaser is a rookie hog molly out of Virginia. He initially joined the Kansas City Chiefs this spring as an undrafted free agent before joining the Jets this offseason. Glaser stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 306 pounds.

Craig James, defensive back

The longtime former Philadelphia Eagles defender cut his teeth as a special teams contributor. He is a smaller player at 5-foot-10 and weighs 195 pounds.