Jets MVP Makes 2022 Recruitment Pitch: ‘If You’re Scared… Don’t Come’

Every season, the New York Jets players vote on their team MVP and award him with the Curtis Martin Team MVP honors.

This year, teammates agreed that linebacker C.J. Mosley was the man that best fit the description.

The team leader addressed this meaningful moment during an interview with team reporter Eric Allen: “It’s an honor and a blessing just to be in this situation, still playing for this football team after missing two years, still being able to perform at a high-level and most importantly, to have my teammates and my brothers think so highly of me to vote me Team MVP. So I’m very honored and very blessed.”

He also provided an enticing recruitment pitch for NFL free agents in 2022.

Mosley Bangs the Drum for NYJ





Play



When Mosley addressed the media on January 5, beat reporter Brian Costello asked what he might tell free agents that are “worried about” joining the Jets. The linebacker’s response will make every Gang Green fan bang on their chests.

You should be the reason why they should win, that’s why I came to the New York Jets. I wanted to come here and turn a losing organization around… If you’re scared to come here because you think you might lose, then don’t come. If you want to come here to change the culture, change the atmosphere, to prove you can be one of the best players to help this organization, help this team win and get back to a Super Bowl, then by all means necessary, bring everybody with you. Bring that same mindset. I mean, that’s all we need. If you come with negativity and doubt, then there’s no point in even coming. If you want to be a part of something special and believe in something special, then the doors are open for you.

#Jets LB CJ Mosley (@TreyDeuce32RTR) was asked about what his pitch to free agents will sound like when he’s recruiting guys this offseason & after hearing this I’m ready to run through a brick wall: #TakeFlight #NFL pic.twitter.com/oxEaFPKtvx — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 5, 2022

What a pitch! I’ll be honest, I have not always supported moving forward with Mosley long-term because of his contract but I do believe he’ll be here in 2022. There’s too much dead cap if the Jets move on next year but a restructure could keep the defensive leader here longer — which appears to sync with his interests in turning this plane around.

His relationship with the locker room could also entice general manager Joe Douglas to find a way to keep him in the building as the franchise gets more competitive. Next year is the first step in that process, and the front office will have to do much better in free agency this offseason.

‘Not Sliding Into DMs’

In a follow-up question, the linebacker explained that he feels it’s part of his job to try and change the narrative around this franchise both on and off the field, even if it’s not in his DNA socially.

“Being a leader, being put in that situation, I would have to say something,” Mosley noted despite admitting that he’s not the type to go out and recruit outside of the facility.

#Jets LB CJ Mosley (@TreyDeuce32RTR) said he plans on helping recruit free agents to the @nyjets this offseason adding that is one of his jobs as the team’s leader: #TakeFlight #NFL @AlabamaFTBL @Connor_J_Hughes pic.twitter.com/EFYaBnzF5K — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 5, 2022

“Everything that we do here is from the heart,” he voiced, “and it’s the truth, so whether it’s recruiting guys or just the way you play or the way you carry yourself… as long as you’re doing it with your heart and with the right mind, and with the right people, it shouldn’t be a hard thing to do.”

Mosley joked later in a quote tweet, “that’s my recruitment statement, I’m not sliding into DMs,” referencing the pitch above sent out by Dennis Waszak Jr.

Even if that’s all we’ll get from the 2021 Team MVP on the subject, it may be enough to sway some decisions coupled with the influence of head coach Robert Saleh. Remember, Sheldon Rankins was among the players that specifically joined Gang Green because of the Jets’ new HC last spring.

Waszak argued: “The Jets should use [Mosley’s speech] in every sales pitch they make to free agents this offseason.” Personally, I agree.

