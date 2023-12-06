Jets Place $24 Million Starter on IR, ‘Likely’ End of His NY Career

The New York Jets placed veteran tight end CJ Uzomah on injured reserve on Wednesday, December 6.

That means the 30-year-old will have to miss the next four games of the season at a minimum with only five games left to play. Which is likely the end of his 2023 season and perhaps even his career in New York.

The Jet Press said on X previously Twitter that there is a “good chance” that we have seen the “last of Uzomah with the Jets.”

As TJP noted on social media, prior to the 2023 season the Jets restructured Uzomah’s contract to create immediate cap relief. The problem with doing that is it shoved money into the future that Gang Green would eventually be responsible for.

If the green and white cut Uzomah this offseason they would have to eat $5.9 million in dead cap. There is also a $2.7 million dead cap hit built into the void years of the contract in 2025 that the team would also be responsible for.

He originally signed a three-year deal for $24 million during the 2022 offseason.

Uzomah Has Had an Underwhelming Tenure With the Jets to Date

Uzomah, 30, never really had impressive production as a tight end through the first seven years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He registered 163 receptions for 1,591 receiving yards and hauled in 13 touchdowns during that run. When you average that out on a per-season basis, Uzomah had 23 receptions for 227 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Based on those numbers, Uzomah delivered exactly what he had throughout his entire career during his first season with the Jets. In 2022, Uzomah had 21 catches for 232 yards, and two touchdowns.

However, when you consider the money he received on the open market from the Jets, expectations increased. He is the No. 16 highest-paid tight end in football with his $8 million salary, per Over The Cap.

This season Uzomah struggled to put up any real kind of production and saw his playing time shrink. He appeared in only 32% of the offensive snaps in 2023 after being involved in 53% of them in 2022.

A Young Guy Is Finally Getting His Chance With the Jets

With Uzomah being placed on IR, the Jets activated tight end Kenny Yeboah off of injured reserve in a corresponding roster move.

Yeboah returned to practice for the Jets on November 15. He suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason and has been cryogenically frozen all year.

However, he now has a chance to shine on the 53-man roster.

Yeboah, 25, first joined the Jets back in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss. He offers intriguing size at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, and he has shown flashes over the years with the green and white in the preseason.

Over the last three years, he has bounced between the Jets 90-man roster, practice squad, and active roster. Yeboah has appeared in 19 games during his career but he has never made a start.

During that stretch of games, Yeboah has hauled in only two receptions for 36 receiving yards. Although with Uzomah out and five games left in the year, there is a real path for Yeboah to get some opportunities on the football field and carve out a real future with the Jets.