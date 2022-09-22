AFC South Team Emerges as Possible Suitor in Jets Trade Talks

The trade chatter around New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims simply won’t die.

Especially considering through the first two games of the season the talented wideout has been a healthy inactive. If they won’t use him, there is a case to be made that perhaps they should deal him.

Denzel Mims Gets Shipped off to the Colts

Kristopher Knox has a running article for Bleacher Report that breaks down the top players on the trade block. Each week players can move up and down the list based on a variety of factors.

Mims is now the “top wideout” featured and a new suitor has emerged for his services.

“The Indianapolis Colts would also be wise to take a chance on Mims. Indy has just one passing touchdown and ranks dead last in scoring offense through two weeks. At this point, the Colts need to consider all receiver options.”

There have been a wide array of teams discussed over the last few months, but the Colts haven’t come up.

Right now their current leading receiver is Ashton Dulin with 125 receiving yards. Who?! Exactly.

They have two very nice options on the team: Michael Pittman Jr and rookie Alec Pierce (who has yet to register a statistic yet this season).

Mims is another player who shares that in common with Pierce. With the current construct of the Jets receiving group, Mims can’t get on the field.

However, if you insert him into an offense with opportunity and a former NFL MVP at quarterback in Matt Ryan, that could be a winning combination.

Candidly what do the Colts have to lose? They’re currently 0-1-1 on the season and have struggled offensively through the first two games of the season.

Mims could provide a spark and perhaps a long-term answer at the wide receiver position.

No specific compensation was discussed in the article for this potential trade, however, the Jets asking price has been a fourth-round draft choice. Knox suggested that because the team has no need for him “their price should be much lower.”

Weighing Risk vs. Reward on Denzel Mims

General manager Joe Douglas since he has been running the Jets has been a line drawn in the sand kind of guy. In other words, once he says something, he sticks to it.

With the Mims price leaked as a fourth-round target, it seems hard to believe Douglas would just sell him for anything less than that.

Especially since the former Baylor product has been a loyal soldier. Outside of his public trade request on social media and some questions at the presser, Mims hasn’t ruffled any feathers within the organization.

Until he does that, there doesn’t seem to be any sense of urgency to make a trade as soon as possible. The blunt truth is the Jets have him under contract for the next two seasons at an incredibly affordable rate.

Unless they are either blown away by an offer or get what they’re looking for, the Jets may simply stand pat here. Mims is still uber talented and provides fantastic injury insurance if anything happens at the position.

A good example of that is veteran Corey Davis randomly popping up on the injury report on Thursday, September 22.

#Jets injury report LIMITED: WR Corey Davis (knee), OT George Fant (knee), John Franklin-Myers (toe), TE CJ Uzomah (hamstring), S Jordan Whitehead (calf), DL Quinnen Williams (foot), QB Zach Wilson (knee). Corey Davis is a new addition to the injury report. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 22, 2022

The surprise injury listing likely suggests it happened during practice. It is unclear how serious the injury is but it serves as a constant reminder that having depth at wide receiver isn’t the worst thing in the world.