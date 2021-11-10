Corey Davis Gives ‘Full Throttle’ Update as Jets First-Rounder Returns

After the not-so-great news about Denzel Mims on November 9, the New York Jets received a couple of promising updates the following day.

The first was a welcomed surprise. For the first time since Week 1, left tackle Mekhi Becton was seen on the practice field today with video evidence from ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

A Mekhi Becton sighting! Not practicing, obviously, but on the field for the first time since knee surgery. #Jets pic.twitter.com/1ei68ferEV — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 10, 2021

The 2020 first-round pick ended up having surgery on his knee and despite a longer timeline than initially expected, it appears he’s finally back on track to return during the second half. Becton’s presence should do wonders for the rushing attack, which has yet to really take off under Mike LaFleur — although George Fant and Morgan Moses have performed admirably during his absence, especially in pass protection.

Corey Davis ‘Full Throttle’ at Practice

It’s great to see Becton on the field again but he’s still a ways away from lining up in front of the quarterback on Sunday. Jets star wide receiver Corey Davis is much closer and appears to be trending towards reclaiming his starting role in Week 10.

New York Jets Twitter posted a clip from his press conference on November 10, in which Davis described himself as “full throttle” at practice.

WR Corey Davis says he was "full throttle" today in practice. pic.twitter.com/O9kkkfPYhk — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 10, 2021

“I was out there running around today, full throttle, so it felt good to be back,” Davis told reporters noting that he was “pretty close” to playing against the Indianapolis Colts. According to the wide-out, the team considered a Week 9 return but elected to err on the side of caution in the end and “give it another week.”

Davis has been sidelined the past two games with a hip injury that he suffered in practice ahead of Week 8. Aside from rookie Zach Wilson, he’s the only offensive starter that has completely missed the resurgence under Mike White and Josh Johnson.

Ironically, Wilson and Davis were considered two of the roster’s best players on the offensive side this summer.

Davis Provides Boost in Several Areas

No matter the situation at quarterback, having Davis back should be a huge help. Not only is he the Jets’ “WR1” but he’s also the unit’s top run-blocker.

According to Pro Football Focus, Davis has earned better blocking marks than any other skill position player on the roster — including every NYJ tight end that has taken the field in 2021. His 70.6 grade is well above average and with Mims questionable for Week 10 after a positive COVID test, the Jets could really use their starting “Z” wide receiver.

The Baylor product has been the second-best run-blocker behind Davis with a 68.1 from PFF.

Of course, the former Titans’ first-round pick is also a major red-zone threat and first down target. Davis has four touchdowns on the season, along with 16 catches that have ‘moved the chains.’

Mims was only targeted eight times in Davis’ absence (same role) but more of those looks came from Johnson than White. The Week 10 starter’s favorite weapons against the Bengals were Michael Carter and Jamison Crowder underneath, although he did throw a touchdown to Davis after taking over a Wilson drive in New England.

Possession receiver, deep threat, physical warrior — Davis can do it all. That’s why Joe Douglas shelled out the big bucks to get him here back in March and he’ll be an asset for LaFleur and this offense if he’s available against Buffalo.

