Jets Among Betting Favorites to Land $25 Million QB in 2023

The New York Jets could pursue a very surprising new quarterback in 2023.

According to Bookies dot com, Gang Green is among the betting favorites to land New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones this offseason.

The Jets are at +1000 odds, an implied 9.1 percent probability of actually happening. Gang Green currently owns the fourth-best overall odds:

Giants (-200) Baltimore Ravens (+750) Indianapolis Colts (+800) Jets (+1000)

At Least Daniel Jones Wouldn’t Have to Move if He Signed With the Jets

Play

Steve Young calls out Jets OC Mike LaFleur, accidentally embarrasses Zach Wilson Boy Green reacts to the VIRAL video of Steve Young calling out #Jets OC Mike LaFleur on The Michael Kay Show & how he accidentally embarrassed QB Zach Wilson in the process. You can watch the video here & make sure you hit the FOLLOW button on Twitter: twitter.com/BoyGreen25/status/1612872808375123968 Like the video and hit subscribe… 2023-01-10T20:22:51Z

Jones is set to be an unrestricted free agent once the new league year kicks off in March.

The Giants decided to decline his fifth-year option before the season making the 2022 campaign his contract year.

Jones made $25 million across his first four seasons in the NFL. Now he is set to earn a much larger paycheck one way or another in 2023.

Spotrac’s market value projections believe the former Duke product could command a $25.5 million salary on a multi-year deal this offseason. That would make him the 15th highest-paid quarterback in football.

If the Giants wanted to prevent him from reaching free agency they could slap the franchise tag on him which is expected to be in the $32 million range on a one-year deal.

Jones is 25 years of age and he will be 26 by the start of the 2023 season.

Throughout the early portions of his career, Jones had a lot of issues with turning the ball over. One year with head coach Brian Daboll has seemingly curtailed many of those concerns in 2022:

11,603 passing yards

60 passing touchdowns to 34 interceptions

64 percent completion percentage

1,708 rushing yards

12 rushing touchdowns

On top of cutting back on his turnovers, Jones is having a career year on the ground. The Giants quarterback has a career-high in rushing yards (708), rushing touchdowns (seven), and attempts (120).

Daniel Jones Is an Underwhelming Jets QB Option on Surface

Jets fans are clamoring for a proven no doubt answer at the quarterback position.

Over the last few weeks, some of the biggest names in the sport have been connected to Gang Green from Aaron Rodgers to Lamar Jackson to even Derek Carr.

Daniel Jones isn’t in that same tier of players, but that’s okay.

Jones may lack the sizzle of some of the other names potentially available this offseason, but he could be a serviceable option that gets the team over the hump.

Back in December, Connor Hughes of SNY called Jones a “player to watch at quarterback for the Jets in 2023.”

Players to watch at QB for the #Jets in 2023

– Derek Carr

– Jimmy Garoppolo

– Daniel Jones

– Lamar Jackson (likely a pipe dream) — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 23, 2022

The narrative throughout the 2022 season is if the Jets had competent to below-average quarterback play they would have won a lot more games.

Jones may not be considered one of the best quarterbacks in football, but the Jets wouldn’t need him to be.

This season for the Giants he was incredibly efficient only throwing five interceptions. The three different quarterbacks that started games for the Jets this year (Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White) combined to throw 14 interceptions this season.

That is the difference between making or missing the playoffs.

Go figure the Giants are playing on Super Wild Card Weekend and the Jets are watching the games from their couch.