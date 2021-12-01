The New York Jets are dealing with what every team in the NFL is, a changing landscape in a world pandemic.

Most recently they have had several issues with COVID including most recently with their quarterback room imploding last week.

Mike White tested positive for the virus and veteran Joe Flacco was ruled out as a close contact. That left the Jets with only two warm bodies to try and make up the difference.

It sounds like they have another obstacle to overcome this week as they get ready for the Philadelphia Eagles.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Tough Spot for Gang Green





Play



Video Video related to jets starting wr likely out, depth now a major question mark 2021-11-30T21:18:11-05:00

Late on Tuesday evening the Jets beat revealed that wide receiver Keelan Cole was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to NFL Insider Howard Balzer, the veteran wideout “tested positive for the virus.”

At the very least his ability to play on Sunday versus the Eagles is very much in doubt, his vaccination status is unclear.

Cole was a super underrated signing back during free agency, but he has proven to be one of the biggest bargains in the NFL.

He has played in 10 games and has started seven of those this season for the green and white:

19 receptions

299 yards

15.7 yards per catch this season

Although it isn’t the stats or play that has made him so valuable, it is what he has provided off the field. Cole has been called a “glue guy” by teammates in the locker room and has kept things loose.

That is an important quality to possess, especially when things aren’t going as well. Which has more times than not been the case in the midst of a 3-8 campaign.

The Depth Chart Will Certainly Be Tested





Play



"This Is One Of The Most Improved Position Groups In The NFL" | Wide Receivers | The New York Jets Senior reporter Eric Allen and team reporter Ethan Greenberg break down the wide receivers in this 2-minute drill position preview. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2021-07-07T17:27:25Z

With Cole’s status up in the air, the wide receiver depth chart will be tested.

Corey Davis injured his groin during practice last week and the team seemed optimistic that he would be able to suit up versus the Houston Texans but had a setback.

The top free-agent signee by the Jets has missed three games this year due to injuries sustained in practice.

Second-year wideout Denzel Mims has only played in six games this season due to a coach’s decision, injuries, and most recently a COVID situation.

There is a hope inside the building that Mims has worked himself back physically with a ramp-up week last week and should be good to go on Sunday barring something unforeseen.

There should be plenty of meat on the bone for these other wide receivers on the roster to take advantage of with all the snaps and looks Cole commands on a weekly basis.

Here are the other wideouts on the 53 man roster:

This was considered one of the most improved positional units in the NFL this offseason and on Sunday it may be time to prove it.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Could ‘Be in the Mix’ for Cowboys Starting WR, Says Analyst