Proposed Trade Sends Jets a $121 Million 3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback

After another disappointing performance from New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, it seems like a lot of people are ready to hit the eject button.

Gang Green originally selected the former BYU passer with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. While that isn’t that long ago, time is of the essence for the green and white.

The team has a Super Bowl-caliber defense, a ton of young talented players, and a unit on the cusp of something special. It seems like the quarterback position is the one thing that is holding this team back from taking the next step.

Raiders-Jets Trade Would Send Derek Carr to New York

If the Jets are looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position this offseason, Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders might be their best option.

The raiders gave a juicy three-year contract extension worth over $121 million to him this past offseason. However, only the base salary ($17.4 million) and the signing bonus ($7.5 million) were fully guaranteed.

NFL Insider Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus suggested that Carr could be a scapegoat for all the Raiders’ issues this season and that could result in a blockbuster trade.

According to sources that Kyed spoke with, they believe that “someone will trade for him” but the price will be significantly affected by the remainder of his contract.

In terms of what a potential trade could look like, Kyed’s source predicted that the three-time Pro Bowler “could garner a second-round pick plus.”

The Jets’ treasure chest of extra draft picks is now gone, but they still own their original second-rounder in the 2023 NFL draft.

If they felt like Carr could be the missing piece to a potential championship puzzle, it wouldn’t be surprising if general manager Joe Douglas decided to pull the trigger.

Derek Carr Would Be a Clear Upgrade Over Zach Wilson

The Raiders are looking like they will have one of the top selections in the 2023 NFL draft and this is supposed to be a quarterback-rich draft class.

It would be incredibly tempting for the Raiders to hit the reset button and grab their own young guy. That would then make Carr expendable in theory and could present a perfect opportunity for the Jets to strike via trade.

Carr has put up video game numbers since entering the league back in 2014:

34,135 passing yards

208 touchdowns to 90 interceptions

64.8 percent completion percentage

He has proven to be a quarterback that can consistently get the ball to his playmakers. The Jets have plenty of those on the offensive side of the ball, but they have been inconsistent this season in their attempts to get the ball in their hands.

I would bet a lot of money that Carr or Jimmy G is your 2023 week 1 starter https://t.co/O8G0Ai4H4S — Joe Blewett (@Joerb31) November 20, 2022

Joe Blewett of Jets X-Factor said after the New England Patriots loss on Twitter that he would “bet a lot of money” that either Carr or Jimmy Garoppolo is the starting quarterback for the Jets next season.

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor shared a recent highlight clip from Carr and asked, “QB1 for NYJ?”

The NFL trade deadline has already passed for the 2022 season.

So if the Jets want to make this deal they’ll have to agree to a trade during the offseason but that is something they are going to have to seriously consider after their recent QB issues.