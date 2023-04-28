Browns QB Deshaun Watson Calls out Jets Over ‘Toxic Situation’

Well, that escalated quickly.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson appeared on a Twitter Space on Thursday, April 27. During that 31-minute conversation, the talented passer answered a variety of questions including details about his new relationship with wide receiver Elijah Moore.

“The biggest thing is getting to know the guy. Me and Elijah been spending a lot of time since last week, really since he got traded, we’ve been going back and forth through text and calls. Since we’ve been out here we’ve been kind of connecting and just talking to each other.

A lot of people think that it starts on the field but really it’s that chemistry outside the field. It’s really about getting to know the guy and how he feels in certain situations ya know picking his brain, where he comes from.

As a quarterback, you gotta know how everyone reacts to certain situations. With me having a guy come in from ya know we can call it how it is a toxic situation from New York. You know I got to make sure that mentally he’s straight [and] motivated. That’s what he’s been since he walked in the building. He is motivated, ready to work, asking me questions, you know about me and also about football.

Whatever I need him to do, he’s going to do it. He’s just like Amari [Cooper], very quiet but he just puts in the work. All of the guys love him so he’s been a great addition and we’re excited to have him.”

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson was asked about new WR Elijah Moore & building chemistry this offseason. He decided to take a shot at the #Jets calling them a ‘toxic situation’ in 2022 & making sure Elijah is ‘mentally straight’ after going through that 🧐🎙 @Pchopz_ @TwitterSpaces pic.twitter.com/EAMZsjm6b5 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 29, 2023

On March 22 the Jets traded Moore and a 2023 third-round pick (No. 74 overall) to the Browns for a 2023 second-rounder (No. 42 overall).

The Weird Irony of Browns QB Deshaun Watson Calling the Jets ‘Toxic’

Watson was blunt calling the Jets a “toxic situation” based on his conversations with Moore. However, it seems a bit odd that he would be throwing stones from a glass house.

The former Clemson Tigers star was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million during the 2022 season as a result of his sexual harassment allegations which were in direct violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy the league announced.

I’m not sure Deshaun Watson should be calling anything “toxic” https://t.co/WCjEu80gS1 — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) April 29, 2023

The Jet Press said on Twitter, “I’m not sure Deshaun Watson should be calling anything toxic.”

I feel like DeShaun is the last person who should be commenting on toxic situations lol https://t.co/1aAbO2v0Zx — Not Lino (@KingKylino) April 29, 2023

Another Twitter user said, “I feel like Deshaun is the last person who should be commenting on toxic situations lol.”

don’t get it twisted. elijah is the reason that situation became toxic. https://t.co/qUczm29Scp — d. (@NYJ_24x31) April 29, 2023

A Jets fan blamed Elijah Moore for the situation becoming toxic with the Jets in 2022.

After several games of inactivity to start the season, Moore tweeted some frustration with his lack of involvement. Ultimately the situation boiled over during practice a week later with a confrontation with then-offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur where Moore spewed out some expletives, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

That was the beginning of the end for the talented wideout’s tenure in New York. Ultimately he got his wish a few months later as the team granted his trade request.

Jets-Browns Revenge Tour Is Coming Full Steam in 2023

Both of these teams will have an opportunity to settle their beef on the football field.

The Jets will travel to Cleveland to play the Browns in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, August 3. It is an extra preseason game that officially kicks off the last phase of the offseason.

The starters from both teams rarely play in that scheduled contest, but they will be in full action when they see each other during the 2023 regular season. The NFL schedule release is set for mid-May and we’ll find out when the Jets and Browns will square off.

We know that they’re playing against each other and it’ll take place in Cleveland, but we don’t know the date yet.