Jets Predicted to Land Stefon Diggs Carbon Copy, Top Ranked WR

The New York Jets need a true No. 1 wide receiver this offseason.

Fortunately, they have reached a fork in the path and there are multiple options available to solve this issue. They could sign a receiver in free agency, package some of their assets to trade for one, or they could simply draft their own and develop them.

While there are pros and cons to everything, a very compelling case was made that the green and white should solve their issues in April’s draft.

A Connection for Many Years to Come





Jordan Reid, an ESPN NFL draft analyst, dropped a fresh post-Senior Bowl two-round mock draft this week.

While the Jets have four picks in the top-38 of this class, one of the selections deserves some extra discussion.

No. 10 overall: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

“With another top-10 pick, the Jets could add a playmaker for Zach Wilson and form a Wilson-to-Wilson connection. The former Buckeye stands as my top-ranked wideout in this class, and he reminds me of Stefon Diggs as a prospect. At 6-foot and 188 pounds, Wilson has strong hands and unique body control and could give the team a go-to target who pairs well with Elijah Moore and Corey Davis.”

Reid compared Wilson to Diggs and it is easy to see why:

SD: 6-foot, 191 pounds

GW: 6-foot, 192 pounds

They have nearly identical frames and the Jets can only hope they can get half the player that Diggs has become in the pros.

In Reid’s mock, Wilson was the first wide receiver off the board at No. 10 overall. He ended up having five total wideouts in the first round.

What I continue to hear from scouts is this 2022 NFL draft is all about what flavor do you prefer? All of these wideouts can do different things and present different skillsets. Some are big-bodied wideouts, others are smaller-shiftier, and some are versatile swiss army knives.

The words I continue to hear when Wilson is brought up: explosive, twitchy, and an incredibly high football IQ.

Risk Versus Reward





It is kind of funny that Reid used that Diggs comparison because that plays into another discussion this offseason for the Jets. How do they acquire a new wide receiver?

When the Bills acquired Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, they knew what they were getting.

There was a five-year sample size in the NFL that proved Diggs was a top wide receiver. It cost them more for that knowledge, but there were plenty of benefits.

If the Jets decide to go the draft route to pair a young Wilson with a dynamic weapon. There is a chance there are going to be a lot of growing pains.

The Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase’s of the world are outliers, most receivers struggle when making the transition from college to the pros.

With Wilson’s rookie contract ticking as he heads into his second year, the question the Jets have to ask themselves is can they wait and be patient with development?

Obviously, that is the more cost-effective way and better for long-term success as opposed to acquiring a hired mercenary that’ll come with a large price tag.

There are pros and cons to both sides, but regardless the Jets have to find an answer this offseason and a Wilson-Diggs clone could be the answer to their prayers.

