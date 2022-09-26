Jets Veteran Demands Team Meeting Amid Issues: ‘This Is Unacceptable’

The New York Jets experienced a ton of issues during their Week 3 home game versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

While Gang Green only lost by two scores (15 points), it never felt that close. This led to a team leader calling for action publically for what has transpired so far.

DJ Reed Has Had Enough With the Jets’ Issues

After the loss veteran starting cornerback DJ Reed was being interviewed at his locker and demanded a team meeting to fix the array of issues:

“We have to have a meeting, as far as the defense, because it’s unacceptable. The mental errors are unacceptable. From the coaches, to the players, to everybody that is a part of this including myself it’s unacceptable. So we have got to have a meeting to talk about everything. Whether what we’re doing is too much or we are overcommunicating but we got to cut it out and get it right. That has to happen, it has to happen.”

The defense is too talented on paper to be struggling the way it has.

Gang Green is 16th in the league in yards allowed per game and 27th in the league in points per game (allowing 27 points), per ESPN.

Reed wasn’t addressing any specific play in particular but one issue that has reared its ugly head over and over again is miscommunication in the red zone.

In the third quarter of the Bengals game on third and goal, Ahmad Gardner and Lamarcus Joyner spoke briefly pre-snap, likely confirming their defensive responsibilities, then the ball is snapped, and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase catches the easy wide-open touchdown.

If they spoke before the play, how in the hell did this still happen? Sauce and linebacker Quincy Williams both double cover Bengals running back Joe Mixon in the flat.

While Joyner goes to double cover Cincinnati tight end, Hayden Hurst, Chase runs a slant with no one covering him.

This is just one example of a play that Reed has deemed “unacceptable.”

The same issues happened the week before with the Cleveland Browns facing a third and goal, but this time in the second quarter.

Gardner covers the back of the end zone with his teammate safety Jordan Whitehead going the opposite direction. Once again a miscommunication leads to an easy wide-open touchdown to Browns receiver Amari Cooper.

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich vowed earlier this week that the mistake wouldn’t happen again, yet here we are.

No More Excuses for the Jets’ Defense

On offense fine you don’t have your projected starting quarterback Zach Wilson, makes sense there would be some issues.

However, there are no such excuses for the defensive side of the ball.

Last year the excuse was it’s the first year of the scheme, or guys were injured, and/or they didn’t have the talent to do what they want.

This year they invested multiple first-round picks, tons of free agent dollars, and these players are entering the second year of this scheme.

If a defensive team meeting is what they need, fine, rally the troops Reed but they need something. Head coach Robert Saleh is a defensive-minded guy, most thought at the very least that side of the ball would be taken care of, instead, it has been a major weakness for the team.

Something has to change quickly or this season could get out of hand due to all of these defensive issues.