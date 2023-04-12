Jets Interested in 28-Year-Old, Waiting for ‘Medical Clearance’: Report

The New York Jets are ready to add another offensive piece to the puzzle.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shared in an article posted on Wednesday, April 12 that Gang Green has “expressed interest” in veteran running back Dontrell Hilliard.

The holdup with other teams’ interest in the talented free agent is a serious neck injury the 28-year-old suffered last season.

Rosenblatt said NFL teams are “waiting” for Hilliard “to receive medical clearance.”

Dontrell Hilliard Could Be a Perfect Solution to Jets Problem

Hilliard initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns.

While the former Tulane product never started a game for the Browns he did appear in 30 career games.

He didn’t get much action on offense (only registered 22 carries), but Hilliard got plenty of work on special teams. In his two-and-a-half seasons there he played at least 51 percent of the snaps on special teams.

Hilliard was claimed off of waivers by the Houston Texans in 2020 but was only there for a cup of coffee.

Over the last two seasons, the talented runner has truly come out of his shell and has delivered for the Titans.

Hilliard has participated in 20 games and has made six starts during that run. He has toted the rock 78 times for 495 rushing yards with six offensive touchdowns.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.