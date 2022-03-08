Jets Rumors: Joe Douglas Ready to ‘Make a Bold Trade’ in 2022

With the 2022 league year looming on March 16, anticipation is building that the New York Jets are ready to make a massive trade this offseason.

Any potential move couldn’t become official until 4:00 pm on Wednesday, March 16, but that isn’t stopping teams from chatting.

One insider dropped a massive nugget that should certainly create some buzz this week.

On Tuesday, March 8, Rich Cimini of ESPN shared that, “sources say Jets GM Joe Douglas appears more willing than ever to make a bold trade.”

He has dropped hints throughout the offseason about an aggressive mentality and at the NFL combine said they have the ammo to be involved in any trade discussions.

Although historically speaking Douglas has more so sent players away for picks as opposed to acquiring them.

During his 2.5 years on the job, Douglas has executed over 15 player trades, but as Cimini noted in his column, never for anything greater than a “sixth-round selection.”

In 2022 he finally appears ready to flip the script.

One of the options on the Jets’ radar has now been removed from the chessboard.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for at least the upcoming 2022 season, if not longer, for “betting on games.”

He was a very popular name among the fanbase, but this latest news takes him off of the table.

Cimini dropped some other interesting names in his column including three wide receivers:

Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers

Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

He categorized them as players coming off of down years, but all under 30 with proven track records of success.

Cooper is the most successful of them all and would immediately provide a proven No. 1 wide receiver for this Gang Green offense.

Never forget Amari Cooper dropped 200 yards on a top 2 CB in football.

While the other two listed are more so secondary options in an offensive passing attack.

Two other names that came up were on the defensive side of the ball:

James Bradberry, cornerback, New York Giants

DeMarcus Lawrence, EDGE rusher, Cowboys

Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh went on a long diatribe during the NFL combine about how improving the defense could actually help Zach Wilson.

If that talk turns into reality, either of these names would fill massive voids on the roster.

Big Blue is in salary cap hell so they’re trying to sell off anything with value. Bradberry is still only 28 years of age (will be 29 by the start of the 2022 season) and could provide some stability in the secondary.

While Lawrence has quickly become one of the best pass rushers in all of football. D-Law is 29 (will be 30 by the start of the 2022 season) but still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

Either would be a welcomed addition for a Jets defense bereft of talent.

