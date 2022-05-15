Jets ‘Mystery Man’ Rookie Brings ‘Tantalizing Mix of Promise & Concern’

After all the trades, the New York Jets 2022 draft class ended up being smaller than expected. Seven new rookies enter camp with the status of a selected player and one is gaining a ton of attention for his mysterious nature.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini referred to defensive end Micheal Clemons as the “man of intrigue” during his May 15 round-up and what better way to describe him. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound pass rusher looks like a monster on the field, but he also comes with concerns off it.

Cimini highlighted the Texas A&M product in this morning’s article.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Clemons Is ‘Wired a Bit Differently Than Most’

Play

"I Plan On Making An Impact" | DE Micheal Clemons Media Availability | New York Jets | NFL Rookie DE Micheal Clemons speaks to the media following the first day of rookie minicamp. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2022-05-06T21:06:05Z

When Carl Lawson first joined the Jets, fans quickly picked up on his unique personality as they watched him torch OTAs and training camp. The top pass rushers need that edge as part of their mental makeup — and Clemons appears to have it.

“Every draft class has a mystery man,” wrote Cimini. “For the Jets, it’s fourth-round defensive end Michael Clemons (Texas A&M), a tantalizing mix of promise and concern.”

The beat reporter explained: “He produced on the field (ranked 13th out of 470 qualified pass-rushers in pressure percentage on the FBS level), but he comes with age (24), injury, and off-the-field questions. He was arrested last August on charges that included unlawful carrying of a weapon, resulting in a one-game suspension. He also has been cited with various traffic violations on at least five occasions from 2018 to 2021, per Texas court records.”

Clemons has already addressed his college arrest, but it will always take more than words to prove a person has changed. Actions speak louder, although general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh are willing to take the chance.

Robert Saleh on #Jets 4th-round DE Micheal Clemons: “When he puts the helmet on, he goes to a very dark place. And it reflects in his play in the effort & violence with which he does it. “But at the same time, he is a pleasure to be around. Great conversations.” — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) May 7, 2022

“On the field, you might say he’s wired a bit differently than most,” Cimini concluded. “Douglas called Clemons ‘one of the nastiest players in the draft,’ with Saleh adding, ‘When he puts a helmet on, he goes to a very dark place.’ If that place happens to be the opponents’ backfield, the Jets will be happy.”

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Clemons Takes Jets Twitter by Storm

Play

"This Is A Guy Who's Got Raw Power" | Baldy's Breakdown: DL Micheal Clemons | New York Jets | NFL NFL Network's Brian Baldinger breaks down rookie DL Micheal Clemons. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2022-05-11T22:26:31Z

Here we are a couple of weeks after the draft and one rookie has dominated Jets Twitter. No, it’s not Garrett Wilson or Breece Hall or Jermaine Johnson II. It’s not Long Island native Jeremy Ruckert or even the charismatic Sauce Gardner.

It’s Clemons and his hulking figure, combined with a personality that is absolutely terrifying for opposing quarterbacks.

“It’s just a switch in me,'” the pass rusher told reporters. “I turn it off when I’m getting ready to be a civilian again. It’s who I am. On the field, animal. When I get off the field, I’m chilling and low-key. As a defensive player, you need that nastiness. That’s definitely one of the biggest assets to my game. I just have to make sure I turn that thing off when I walk off the field.”

“You make a guy quickly respect you when you hit a guy in the mouth over and over again” – #Jets DE Micheal Clemons — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 6, 2022

He added that he loves power moves. “You make a guy quickly respect you when you hit him in the mouth over and over again. He’s going to be thinking about that all day,” Clemons voiced.

The imposing defensive end even joked that he “was trying to be Brandon Jacobs 2.0” when he started playing football and was a running back in high school. He has the size, but the Jets need more help rushing the passer, so it’s a good thing Clemons didn’t follow in the footsteps of the New York Giants bulldozer.

Fans have flocked to the new edge rusher on Twitter, with something that you might refer to as ‘Clemons jokes,’ a variation on ‘Dad jokes.’ I’ll leave you with some of the best.

Interesting fact on #Jets DE Micheal Clemons: When he left for college at Texas A&M, he shook his fathers hand and said "you're the man of the house now" — The Buffalo Jet Fan (@BuffaloJetFan) May 8, 2022

Source : Mac jones watched Micheal Clemons press conference and has requested a trade out of the afc east #Jets — Drew Garis (@drewgarisjets) May 7, 2022

Fun fact: before he goes to sleep at night, the boogeyman checks under his bed for Micheal Clemons.#Jets pic.twitter.com/18vlMEKsv5 — Play Like A Jet (@Playlikeajet1) May 8, 2022

Michael Clemons doesn’t flush the toilet, he scares the crap out of it. — Jets Chaos with Jeremy (@Jeremykrevat2) May 13, 2022

Mother's day nugget: After Micheal Clemons was born, he drove his mother home from the hospital. I want to stop, I can't help myself#Jets #TakeFlight — The Buffalo Jet Fan (@BuffaloJetFan) May 9, 2022

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!