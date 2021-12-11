Jets WR Depth Chart Reaches Brutal Low Amid Elijah Moore News

The New York Jets were dealt another brutal injury blow on Saturday afternoon.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic tweeted out that star rookie wideout Elijah Moore was headed to injured reserve.

That means he will have to miss a minimum of three weeks, if not longer for the green and white this season. There are only five games left on the docket for the Jets in 2021:

Versus New Orleans Saints

At Miami Dolphins

Versus Jacksonville Jaguars

Versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers

At Buffalo Bills

Moore injured his quad in the Week 13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The team was hopeful that he could still play in the game on Sunday versus the Saints, despite the fact he hadn’t practiced all week.

The hope is that this is only three weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic. But that is not definitive. This is a massive blow to #Jets offense, which is now down their three best playmakers: Corey Davis, Moore, Mike Carter https://t.co/eOpcsbpTFN — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 11, 2021

BREAKING: New York Jets WR Elijah Moore placed on IR Jake discusses the breaking news that New York Jets WR Elijah Moore is being placed on IR and how it will impact New York Jets QB Zach Wilson going forward…

What an absolute gut-punch this is for the Jets offense. After losing veteran wideout Corey Davis earlier this week for the season due to core muscle surgery, they now lose their next best wideout in Moore for the foreseeable future.

The Jets announced shortly after Hughes tweet that they had officially placed Moore on injured reserve.

In a corresponding move, they’ll be elevating two wide receivers from the practice squad in Vyncint Smith and DJ Montgomery.

Those two will be thrown in with these healthy remaining wide receivers for Sunday’s game: Braxton Berrios, Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims, and Keelan Cole.

Earlier this week Jeff Smith was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

All-in-all here is everyone who is going to miss this upcoming game versus the Saints on the offensive side of the ball for the Jets:

In other words, Zach Wilson will be operating with an island of misfit toys which is hardly ideal circumstances.

Top Twitter Reactions to the Stunning News

Understandably Twitter was set ablaze with the shocking news that one of the Jets’ best players would be out indefinitely.

It is probably poor form to quote yourself in something like this, but I feel like the scene from Anchorman starring Ron Burgundy was the perfect encapsulation for every Jets fan who saw this news. We are all in a glass box of emotion.

my quad was literally right there fam @God https://t.co/bVlWgF4FcG — Temporal Pincer Movement Initiator (@LegendDurham) December 11, 2021

Fans even started offering their own quads to Moore in hopes he could borrow it so he could still play. Alas, I don’t believe that surgery or technology is currently available.

This has been a relentlessly brutal season for the #Jets on the injury front. https://t.co/EbmhubQPL4 — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) December 11, 2021

This has been the year from hell for the Jets. Not only is the quantity of injuries very high this year, but equally the quality of players is just as bad. They have lost their top free agents, their top draft picks, and a wide assortment of other key pieces in 2021.

Some fans tried to find the silver lining in all of this by looking ahead to the 2022 NFL draft where prized gem Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan awaits.

