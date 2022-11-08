Jets Coach Confirms Position Change for Young Pass Catcher

The New York Jets are calling an audible midseason.

Gang Green head coach Robert Saleh confirmed during an interview with NFL Insider Josina Anderson that the Jets are moving Elijah Moore to the slot:

“We are trying to find him more opportunities in the slot. I think he had 27 plays [in the Buffalo Bills game]. Elijah is a great football player and he’s going to be a big reason why we win here for a very long time. It’s a new position because we’ve been playing him outside for the most part. We are trying to find ways to utilize all of his strengths and all that stuff.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh confirmed to @JosinaAnderson that they’re moving WR Elijah Moore to the slot, ‘it’s a new position because we’ve been playing him outside for the most part’ + ‘we’re trying to find ways to utilize his strengths’: 🎥 @CBSSportsHQ #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/jXqpFkezqa — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 9, 2022

Elijah Moore Is Going Back Where He Belongs on the Jets

Some fans may be rolling their eyes asking themselves, what’s the big deal? He is going from outside wide receiver to the slot, how big of a deal even is that?

Well, consider this fellow wide receiver Garrett Wilson has shifted from the slot to the outside (midseason) and he has absolutely exploded in that new role.

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor did a really nice job of showing how Wilson’s production has exponentially increased from that position change:

Garrett Wilson had gone quiet for a few weeks — until the Elijah Moore situation forced him to shift from the slot to the outside. Wilson's been thriving in the new role over the past two games.#Jets pic.twitter.com/s2CMyvXu1e — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) November 8, 2022

Moore was the No. 34 overall pick in the second round by the Jets because of the production he was able to have at Ole Miss as a slot receiver.

Since 2019, Moore had delivered the most receiving yards from that position in all of college football.

After going through the last couple of weeks with minimal targets, the opportunities in the slot should really increase Moore’s ability to get easy catches which should get him going during games in the future.

The Future of the Jets Wide Receiver Room

All of a sudden the future of the Jets’ wide receiver room looks a lot different on paper.

With Wilson thriving and Denzel Mims having a career renaissance now that he is getting more opportunities, those can be your outside wideouts.

Moore is now sliding into the slot and you now have a fantastic trio at the wide receiver position which would offer a rare combination of size, wiggle, and playmaking ability.

From what a lot of people interpreted as an easy problem with an easy solution with Moore moving inside. Nothing is ever that simple.

The Jets were obviously finding ways to win with Moore being a relative non-factor the entire season. Gang Green had put him outside for the majority of his reps and he was putting up marginal stats but it wasn’t hurting them in the wins column.

However, there will come a time this season when they are going to need Moore to make plays. Zach Wilson will have a game where he is called upon to start throwing the ball around the yard to win games.

This Moore slide inside is hopefully setting him up to not only help himself but also Wilson to have a player of his caliber in a comfortable position.

E-Moore is going to have a nice two-week window here with the bye to continue to get a handle on his new role. It seems like the New England Patriots rematch could be his coming out party which is something we have all been waiting for in 2022.