Ex-Jet Became Viral Star on HBO’s Hard Knocks

The New York Jets have only appeared on HBO’s Hard Knocks once in the show’s 16 plus year history, back in 2010.

Despite that, the Jets have found a way to be represented on this year’s version which features the Dallas Cowboys for a record third time.

Ex-Jet Creates Hilarious Viral Moment





Hard Knocks is a fun show that provides football fans an inside look at an NFL team during training camp. You get unique and exclusive behind-the-scenes details that allow fans to see how teams truly operate.

In the middle of all the hardcore x’s and o’s, there are several comical moments splashed in.

One of those moments this week featured Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde. The longtime former football star who was involved in NFL Europe and got a few cups of coffee at some NFL training camps has foreign roots.

The 42-year old coach was born in Middlesex, England, and possesses a thick English accent.

That accent provided the perfect opportunity for an ex-member of the Jets to attempt an impersonation in front of his fellow teammates.

Tarell Basham spent two and a half seasons with the Jets from 2018 through 2020. During that time he registered 5.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles.

This offseason he ditched Gang Green for America’s Team and was featured on this week’s episode of Hard Knocks.

Basham provided his teammates with a coach Durde impression during positional drill work and later did a full skit in the team meeting room, when unbeknownst to him, coach walked in behind him and watched the whole thing play out.

It was arguably the funniest moment of the series thus far and Basham’s personality was on full display.

Basham Has Jumped Back in Front of the Camera





This isn’t the first time that the former Jets stud made headlines this offseason.

After he joined the Cowboys a few months ago, Basham immediately shared his thoughts on the changing of the guard:

“I couldn’t see a reason why not [to join Dallas]. The publicity and knowing you have a better chance to get to the playoffs. The explosiveness they have on offense, I mean it has been a while since I’ve played with a really explosive offense. I feel like I’ve done enough losing in my past.”

I mean how many shots was that against the Jets?

Better chance at the postseason

Offensive explosion questions

“Done enough losing in my past”

You can’t deny the difference in offense between the Cowboys and the Jets. The numbers are absolutely staggering, although all of his other points aren’t as valid as you would think.

Since 2000, the Cowboys have been to the playoffs seven times. During that same time span, the Jets have been to the playoffs six times and that includes the NFL’s longest active playoff drought (10 years).

Let’s take that a step further, Mark Sanchez has more career playoff victories (four) than the entire Cowboys organization over the last 24 years (three).

To add insult to injury, Gang Green over that same 24-year time span has seven playoff wins as a franchise and the Cowboys to reiterate only have three.

The Jets can often be the low-hanging fruit of the NFL. The typical punching bag for the league to get their rocks off. Yet when you examine things a little bit closer, things aren’t as bad as they appear on the surface.

Basham seems happy with his decision and on the other side of the coin the green and white seem pleased with their replacements on defense.

