Talented Ex-Jets RB Gets Dumped, Chance for a Reunion

The New York Jets have found an absolute gem in running back Michael Carter.

They found the former North Carolina Tar Heel in the fourth round with the No. 107 overall pick. He started off as a rotational back, but inevitably he rose to the top of the depth chart.

In 13 games MC1 has over 945 yards from scrimmage, four total touchdowns, and 36 receptions.

Although in today’s day and age the three-down running back is a dying breed. To succeed you need to have a variety of backs who can do different things.

Fortunately, one of those kinds of backs just became available and a reunion could be on the horizon.

On Tuesday afternoon the New Orleans Saints cut ties with ex-Jets running back Josh Adams. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that is “perhaps” a sign that the Saints are finally getting healthy in the backfield.

The 25-year-old running back is a former Notre Dame stud that joined the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2018.

Adams spent a year with the Philadelphia Eagles and enjoyed the most playing time of his NFL career with 14 games of action.

Then he followed that up with two and a half years with the Jets and was used primarily in a backup role. After being cut in early October, the green and white wanted to bring him back on the practice squad, but Adams declined and wanted to find a new opportunity.

It took him a while to find one, but he eventually joined the Saints practice squad in early November and spent two months there before being released this week.

A Potential Family Reunion That Could Make Sense





Adams once again finds his NFL career at a crossroads as he determines his next step. One that would make a lot of sense is rejoining the Jets.

While Carter is the clear No. 1 guy, as we previously discussed, getting another 1B wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world.

When you evaluate the backfield the one ingredient this group is missing is a more physical back that can handle the goalline work and short-yardage situations.

Adams stands in at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds as compared to MC1 who is only 5-foot-8, 201 pounds.

He is already familiar with the scheme, it would be a low-cost move for the Jets, and most importantly it would provide a legitimate opportunity for Adams to carve out a nice long-term role in the pros.

Tevin Coleman is a pending free agent and beyond that, the room has a lot of question marks in Austin Walter, Ty Johnson, and La’Mical Perine.

One of the most underrated tasks of the 2022 offseason for the Jets will be finding the Robin to Carter’s Batman. That discovery could unlock a truly dynamic rushing attack and thus a balanced offense under Mike LaFleur’s direction.

