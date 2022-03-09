Jets Fans Ruthlessly Troll Seahawks, Jamal Adams After Russell Wilson Trade

In a dramatic turn of events, the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson and released veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner in under a 12-hour span.

It’s unclear whether this move is signaling a full rebuild in Seattle, or a massive reshuffling of the deck, but New York Jets fans took great pleasure in having some fun at the Seahawks’ — as well as former defensive playmaker Jamal Adams’ — expense either way.

Never forget that the Seahawks needed to trade Russell Wilson to recoup the same amount of first rounders they gave up for Jamal Adams https://t.co/phdruwTFne — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) March 8, 2022

Now Introducing the Seahawks New Owner, Joe Douglas

After the details of the Wilson blockbuster were revealed, Jets X-Factor co-owner Michael Nania voiced: “Never forget that the Seahawks needed to trade Russell Wilson to recoup the same amount of first rounders they gave up for Jamal Adams.”

To be fair, Seattle did receive a few veteran assets in TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris and QB Drew Lock, but the Denver Broncos did not send the expected draft capital considering we’re talking about a former Super Bowl MVP and top-10 NFL quarterback. The Seahawks received two firsts, two seconds, and a fifth while giving a fourth in return.

Over the Cap founder Jason Fitzgerald broke it down even further. “If we cross out the matching rounds, ultimately the Seahawks wound up trading Russell Wilson, a 3rd, and Bradley McDougald for Jamal Adams, two 2nds, Shelby Harris, Noah Fant, Drew Lock, and a 5th.”

If we cross out the matching rounds, ultimately the #Seahawks wound up trading Russell Wilson, a 3rd, and Bradley McDougald for Jamal Adams, two 2nds, Shelby Harris, Noah Fant, Drew Lock, and a 5th. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 8, 2022

Not a great look for Seahawks GM John Schneider.

After Wagner’s release, Adams is now the “highest-paid player on the Seahawks,” per Fitzgerald, and Jets GM Joe Douglas earned a new honor as well — in spirit at least.

Nania shared the updated Google search result of Douglas as the “Seattle Seahawks owner.”

FanSided NFL reporter Matt Verderame concluded: “The Seahawks’ rapid decline began and was accelerated by the trade for, and subsequent contract to Jamal Adams. Just a complete disaster.”

The Seahawks’ rapid decline began and was accelerated by the trade for, and subsequent contract to Jamal Adams. Just a complete disaster. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) March 9, 2022

Jets Fans Remember

NYJ Twitter really laid into Adams in particular, and here were some of the top trolls.

We’ll start it off with ESPN’s Rich Cimini, a long-time Jets beat reporter who reminded: “Jamal Adams wanted out of NY, in part, because he didn’t want to be in a rebuilding/losing situation. (Mostly, it was 💰). Well, now he’s in another rebuilding situation. #ByeRuss”

Jamal Adams wanted out of NY, in part, because he didn't want to be in a rebuilding/losing situation. (Mostly, it was 💰). Well, now he's in another rebuilding situation. #ByeRuss — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 8, 2022

Fellow beat reporter of The Athletic, Connor Hughes, followed: “To be a fly on Jamal Adams’ wall right now …”

To be a fly on Jamal Adams' wall right now … — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 8, 2022

ESPN radio host and Jets supporter Jake Asman added: “Jamal Adams really forced a trade away from the Jets only to end up on Jets Northwest.”

Jamal Adams really forced a trade away from the #Jets only to end up on Jets Northwest 😂 — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) March 8, 2022

Then came superfan BryanOreally: “Jamal Adams is punching the air right now.”

Jamal Adams is punching the air right now — Bryan (@BryanOreally) March 8, 2022

Superfan Drew from Jersey chimed in too: “Jamal Adams Dad gonna find his son sad on the couch again.”

Jamal Adams Dad gonna find his son sad on the couch again. — Drew (@DrewfromJersey) March 8, 2022

Then there was a fan who posted this lovely apologetic melody with the caption: “Jamal Adams trying to come back to the Jets.”

Jamal Adams trying to come back to the Jets pic.twitter.com/e8lNP93MFh — Justin G. (@Justin_Jets) March 9, 2022

Another joked that the safety may try and recruit Sam Darnold to Seattle with an old clip of Adams at training camp.

Jamal Adams crying to Sam Darnold to come to the Seahawks💀😂 pic.twitter.com/YEeMoGBFPJ — Vinny & Tha Jets (@VinnyandthaJets) March 8, 2022

And who doesn’t love a good well-timed Stephen A. Smith clip?

Live look at jamal adams waking up today pic.twitter.com/hE0iZB4WGH — Kyle Dominguez (@KDominguez98) March 9, 2022

Even BetMGM decided to get involved, tweeting out a Succession meme that read: “Jamal Adams realizing he’s part of another rebuild.”

Jamal Adams realizing he’s part of another rebuild pic.twitter.com/EH3r85r9nJ — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 9, 2022

Nicole Esther summed up the glorious day very nicely. “Jamal Adams is the gift that keeps on giving,” she wrote. “Offseason Jets Twitter keeps it’s [crown].”

Jamal Adams is the gift that keeps on giving. Off season Jets Twitter keeps it’s 👑 — nicole esther (@njrealtornic) March 8, 2022

What’s next for the Jets and Seahawks? Heavy on Jets reporter Paul Esden Jr. suggested another blockbuster deal involving DK Metcalf but in the ultimate form of embarrassment, a fan named Ryan Hawkins responded: “I doubt Seattle does business with the Jets ever again.”

i doubt seattle does buisness with the jets ever again — Ryan Hawkins (@ryanhawkins1010) March 8, 2022

