Jets Fans Ruthlessly Troll Seahawks, Jamal Adams After Russell Wilson Trade

In a dramatic turn of events, the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson and released veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner in under a 12-hour span.
It’s unclear whether this move is signaling a full rebuild in Seattle, or a massive reshuffling of the deck, but New York Jets fans took great pleasure in having some fun at the Seahawks’ — as well as former defensive playmaker Jamal Adams’ — expense either way.
ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!
Now Introducing the Seahawks New Owner, Joe Douglas
After the details of the Wilson blockbuster were revealed, Jets X-Factor co-owner Michael Nania voiced: “Never forget that the Seahawks needed to trade Russell Wilson to recoup the same amount of first rounders they gave up for Jamal Adams.”
To be fair, Seattle did receive a few veteran assets in TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris and QB Drew Lock, but the Denver Broncos did not send the expected draft capital considering we’re talking about a former Super Bowl MVP and top-10 NFL quarterback. The Seahawks received two firsts, two seconds, and a fifth while giving a fourth in return.
Over the Cap founder Jason Fitzgerald broke it down even further. “If we cross out the matching rounds, ultimately the Seahawks wound up trading Russell Wilson, a 3rd, and Bradley McDougald for Jamal Adams, two 2nds, Shelby Harris, Noah Fant, Drew Lock, and a 5th.”
Not a great look for Seahawks GM John Schneider.
After Wagner’s release, Adams is now the “highest-paid player on the Seahawks,” per Fitzgerald, and Jets GM Joe Douglas earned a new honor as well — in spirit at least.
Nania shared the updated Google search result of Douglas as the “Seattle Seahawks owner.”
FanSided NFL reporter Matt Verderame concluded: “The Seahawks’ rapid decline began and was accelerated by the trade for, and subsequent contract to Jamal Adams. Just a complete disaster.”
Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!
Jets Fans Remember
NYJ Twitter really laid into Adams in particular, and here were some of the top trolls.
We’ll start it off with ESPN’s Rich Cimini, a long-time Jets beat reporter who reminded: “Jamal Adams wanted out of NY, in part, because he didn’t want to be in a rebuilding/losing situation. (Mostly, it was 💰). Well, now he’s in another rebuilding situation. #ByeRuss”
Fellow beat reporter of The Athletic, Connor Hughes, followed: “To be a fly on Jamal Adams’ wall right now …”
ESPN radio host and Jets supporter Jake Asman added: “Jamal Adams really forced a trade away from the Jets only to end up on Jets Northwest.”
Then came superfan BryanOreally: “Jamal Adams is punching the air right now.”
Superfan Drew from Jersey chimed in too: “Jamal Adams Dad gonna find his son sad on the couch again.”
Then there was a fan who posted this lovely apologetic melody with the caption: “Jamal Adams trying to come back to the Jets.”
Another joked that the safety may try and recruit Sam Darnold to Seattle with an old clip of Adams at training camp.
And who doesn’t love a good well-timed Stephen A. Smith clip?
Even BetMGM decided to get involved, tweeting out a Succession meme that read: “Jamal Adams realizing he’s part of another rebuild.”
Nicole Esther summed up the glorious day very nicely. “Jamal Adams is the gift that keeps on giving,” she wrote. “Offseason Jets Twitter keeps it’s [crown].”
What’s next for the Jets and Seahawks? Heavy on Jets reporter Paul Esden Jr. suggested another blockbuster deal involving DK Metcalf but in the ultimate form of embarrassment, a fan named Ryan Hawkins responded: “I doubt Seattle does business with the Jets ever again.”
Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!
READ NEXT:
- Jets ‘in Talks’ to Sign Veteran Quarterback: Report
- Russell Wilson Trade Opens Door for Potential Jets Blockbuster Move
- Allen Robinson Among Jets’ Top Options After Franchise Tag Deadline