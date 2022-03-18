Jets Listed as Best Fit for Surprisingly Still Available Free Agent Star

The New York Jets have structured their cap space in such a way that leaves the door open for another splash move or two in 2022.

While some have speculated that could be a big-time trade, it could also be for a stud-free agent that is still available.

The Jets were firmly in the mix at the top of the safety market in free agency. They were deep in negotiations with Marcus Williams, but ultimately he joined the Baltimore Ravens instead.

Gang Green eventually pivoted to Jordan Whitehead on a short-term deal and most of us assumed that meant their major investments at safety were over this offseason.

Although Alex Kay of Bleacher Report has a far different idea.

On Friday, March 18 he picked the best fits for the top remaining free agents that are available and he connected the Jets to Tyrann Mathieu.

“The 29-year-old is a capable playmaker and confident leader for a defense, making him a nice fit for an up-and-coming franchise like the New York Jets. The Jets have already begun to address a weak secondary that allowed the third-most passing yards in football last year by signing cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Jordan Whitehead, but the club would still benefit from bringing a major star like Mathieu into the fold.”

The @Chiefs call @Mathieu_Era the “soul of the defense”. It’s easy to see why when you see his highlights from this year. 🍯👏 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/XeltJ68aVS — NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2020

We have passed the first wave of free agency and yet the Honey Badger hasn’t found a home. According to the Spotrac market value, Mathieu was projected to land a deal that paid him over $14.8 million annually on a multi-year contract.

Perhaps he hasn’t found the market he originally expected at 29 years of age (will be 30 by the start of the 2022 season). If that is the case, Mathieu could be willing to take a little less either on a one-year prove-it deal or just less money on an overall package.

If that is the case the Jets could certainly be interested in a player Mike Garafolo of NFL Network classified as a “culture setter” and someone the team would be interested in last week.

.@MikeGarafolo said a team to watch in free agency is the #Jets, ‘the owner has a lot of money’ & they’re ready to spend it + name dropped Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) as a player to watch ‘he would be a great fit’ + ‘he’s a culture setter’: 🎥 @nyjets, @gmfb #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/NeAP88ArZT — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 11, 2022

Here are the current safeties listed on the Jets roster:

Would Slam the Door Shut on a Polarizing Draft Move





Play



Right now the door is still ajar ahead of the 2022 NFL draft that the Jets could select safety Kyle Hamilton with one of their two top-10 selections.

However, if they signed Mathieu, that would end all of that rampant speculation.

Right now Whitehead is a locked-in starter and Joyner is penciled in as one. However, a Mathieu addition could give the Jets a fantastic duo on the backend of their defense that could bring some stability to the unit overall.

Despite the age, the Honey Badger hasn’t slowed down. Over the last five years, he has only missed two games.

Beyond the participation trophy of a great attendance track record, Mathieu simply makes plays. This Jets defense needs someone that can create turnovers and give their offense short fields to work with.

The former LSU product’s greatest trait is his ability to create impact plays:

26 interceptions

Four forced fumbles

10 sacks

41 tackles for loss

25 quarterback hits

The Jets could use his leadership, playmaking ability, and palpable swagger to take their team to the next level. Mathieu would be a great fit on this squad, but ultimately this potential decision will come down to the brass tax of dollars and cents.

