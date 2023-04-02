All-Pro Reveals Jets Free Agent Interest: ‘Almost Pulled off the Heist’

The New York Jets almost lured a superstar to the big apple this offseason.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox made an appearance on the Green Light podcast and revealed he was close to leaving the only team he has ever known during free agency.

“No. 1, I’m excited to be back. [No]. 2, it came down to really some decision-making and talking with family. It was close, but at the same time, I wanted to stay home. I wanted to be here in Philly and finish this thing here in the city [of] Philadelphia. It was close, but again I’m excited to be back for sure.”

Chris Long, host of the podcast and a former teammate of Cox on the Eagles, pressed him on who nearly signed him on the open market.

“Our man Joe D,” Cox responded.

Long confirmed he was referencing Joe Douglas, general manager of the Jets, then said, “Joe D almost pulled off the heist to get you up there but that doesn’t even feel like leaving. Joe Douglas is like our brother that would’ve felt like just being in Philly north or something. That one wouldn’t have hurt my feelings so bad.”

Some Key Details on the Jets Pursuit of Fletcher Cox in Free Agency

Cox also revealed during the interview that he was already thinking about the new jersey number he’d wear with the Jets since No. 91 was already taken by defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers.

Interestingly enough when the Jets offered the former first-team All-Pro a contract in free agency “they were led to believe he’d accept” the deal before ultimately deciding to return to Philly, per Connor Hughes of SNY.

NFL teams typically feel players and their agents out before making an offer.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network added some more context saying Gang Green was “willing to go higher” than the contract Cox accepted in Philadelphia.

Fletcher Cox back to the #Eagles on a one-year, $10 million deal, as @AdamSchefter said. The #Jets were willing to go higher, but Cox wanted to stay in Philly for another season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023

The 32-year-old signed a one-year deal for $10 million, but the Eagles added an additional four void years to spread the cap hit over the next several seasons.

Douglas spent four years with the Eagles from 2016 through 2019 as the Vice President of Player Personnel. All of those years crossed over with Cox and it was highlighted by winning Super Bowl 52.

Joe Douglas Could Be the Key to Recruiting Free Agents

You could tell during the Green Light podcast interview how much sway Douglas commands with free agents.

He seems to be a very persuasive guy and the Jets appear all in on upgrading the talent on the roster this offseason.

Joe D is entering his fifth year with the Jets and it seemed like the team was comfortable with a slow methodical approach to building this team. After a surprising jump last year in player development, Douglas decided to call an audible at the line of scrimmage.

The team is ready to win earlier than other people expected which means the Jets are now shifting to an uber-aggressive mindset to take advantage of this winning window.

This wasn’t supposed to be the plan but sometimes you have to be willing to adapt or die.