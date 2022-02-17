The New York Jets have a lot of picks to burn in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft.

They could choose to use them all for themselves and bring in some top-tier college talent or they could decide to get a little funky.

One way to improve the team was raised by an NFL analyst and it is so crazy it just might work.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Thinking Outside the Box





Play



Video Video related to nfl analyst floats 3-team qb trade idea involving jets 2022-02-17T09:00:51-05:00

On Wednesday afternoon longtime NFL scout and current analyst for the NFL Network, Daniel Jeremiah had a pretty creative idea for how the Jets could use some of their draft capital:

NYJ & NYG could be pivotal players in trade market. If you want to trade for a vet QB (Watson, Wilson or Rodgers), they could be the middleman & supply picks for proven player(s).

NYJ/NYG send pick(s) to team X

Team X sends proven player(s) to NYJ/NYG

Team X sends picks for QB — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 16, 2022

The gist of his theory was a team like the Jets who have nine picks in the 2022 NFL draft could flip some of those assets to land proven players this offseason.

They could be the third wheel in a potential big-time quarterback trade involving a guy like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, or Deshaun Watson.

With the Jets having a questionable history in the NFL draft, they could take the guesswork out by sending those picks to someone else to make while in return they get players who are already proven in this league who can help right now.

Exploring the Idea in More Detail





Play



Video Video related to nfl analyst floats 3-team qb trade idea involving jets 2022-02-17T09:00:51-05:00

After this idea was initially shared, other insiders jumped in to speculate on which NFL teams could be interested.

Rich Cimini of ESPN pointed out that a team like the Indianapolis Colts could make a lot of sense in this potential trade.

In DJ's scenario, the Jets would seemingly pair with a team shy on draft capital that wants to trade for a big-time QB — a team like the Colts, who don't have a first-round pick. https://t.co/EMU2mwCZoB — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 16, 2022

They’re in desperate need of a quarterback after their Carson Wentz deal last year went sideways. New reports have emerged that says the Colts will either cut or trade the veteran before the new league year kicks off.

If that’s true, then they’ll need someone new to step up to the plate, but they’ll need another team’s help to pull off a deal.

Indianapolis’ first selection in the 2022 NFL draft isn’t until the No. 47 overall pick in the second round. The Colts only have six picks in general in this class, with only two of them being inside the top-100.

What they lack in draft capital they more than make up for in-proven roster talent. Here are a few players that could make sense in a potential deal with the Jets:

Quenton Nelson, guard

Michael Pittman Jr, wide receiver

Rock Ya-Sin, cornerback

Parris Campbell, wide receiver

Julian Blackmon, safety

Bobby Okereke, linebacker

All of these players have contracts that are set to expire in 2024 or sooner. They will be due contract extensions sooner rather than later and it could behoove the Colts to trade them before they have to pay them.

This group of players would fit a variety of team needs for the Jets and could give them some nice pieces to build with for the present and future.

While the Jets believe they have their quarterback issues solved with Zach Wilson, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t get involved in a deal like this to help another NFL franchise land the quarterback of their dreams.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Trade Proposal Lands Jets Promising Young WR for Draft Picks