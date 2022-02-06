2 Key Jets Free Agents Set to Hit Open Market, Says Insider

We are progressing very quickly through the NFL offseason calendar.

With the new league year set to kick off in over a month, teams have some business decisions to make on several of their free agents.

It is no different for the New York Jets.

According to one key insider, the green and white are ready to play hardball with several of their free agents.

Double B Is Heading to Free Agency





Brian Costello of the New York Post recently shared some insight into the Jets offseason plans.

He revealed that the green and white haven’t had their free agency meetings yet, however, there have been “some indications when it comes to their own free agents.”

Costello says “there is a good chance” that wide receiver Braxton Berrios “will hit the open market.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean he will sign with someone else, but it does mean he will test the market to determine his true value.

That is where the complications begin. Is he just a return specialist and a gadget player? Or maybe a starting slot wide receiver? Depending on the answer to that question greatly changes the asking price for Berrios.

Rich Cimini of ESPN recently shared his conversation with an agent:

“One agent speculated that Berrios, a pending free agent, might be looking to be paid as one of the top slot receivers, which would put him at about $9 million per year. That would be a fantastic deal if he can get it. I doubt the Jets would go that high.”

This is a complicated contract negotiation because it is hard to find a proper comp for what Berrios means to this team. It will be interesting to see how this one plays out.

Double F Won’t Be Far Behind Him





Costello also shared a similar outlook for pending free agent Foley Fatukasi. He also believes the talented big man out of UConn will also hit the open market.

Fatukasi was a great find for the green and white in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He has developed into an outstanding run defender and has been one of the top leaders in the locker room.

The problem is he doesn’t log a ton of sacks (3 in his career). That will limit the amount of money he can command, but instead of just taking the Jets offer, Costello believes that Foley’s agent will want to see “what he can fetch on the open market.”

From what I’ve gathered from talking to people around the league, Fatukasi’s camp believes he can command a new deal that pays him between $7 and $8 million per year on a multi-year contract.

If both of the Jets’ impending free agents can land those kinds of deals, then fans can only tip their hat in respect for everything they have done for the franchise.

Although what players think they can get in February and what they will actually command in free agency can often be two very different things.

This will be another interesting one to watch as we see how things play out. Right now things don’t look good for either player returning to the team in 2022.

Although if their markets aren’t as robust, the option to return to the Jets on a more team-friendly deal will certainly remain on the table.

