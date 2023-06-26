Jets WR Garrett Wilson Sends Intriguing Message to Star Free Agent

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson revealed how he feels about the potential of adding another piece to the puzzle.

Speaking at his youth football camp, G-Dub was asked about the Dalvin Cook free-agent rumors.

“Dalvin’s cold man. I’ve known Cook since he was at Florida State and I was a Florida State fan growing up,” Wilson told Rich Cimini on Sunday, June 25. “You know obviously I’d love to add someone of that talent but the front office is going to make the right decision and Dalvin’s got to do what’s best for him. I don’t know, I’m just speaking on my love for him and how he plays the game. Obviously, you know I’d love to play with someone like that.”

So about those Dalvin Cook rumors … Garrett Wilson weighs in. #Jets pic.twitter.com/Toi004fmtg — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 25, 2023

Jets ‘Are at Least’ Monitoring Cook Free Agent Situation

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler said the Jets “are at least” monitoring the Cook free agent situation.

“The Jets have Breece Hall coming back from an ACL,” Fowler explaining the reason the Jets would be interesting during a SportsCenter hit on Sunday, June 25.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said on “The Rich Eisen Show” if a deal doesn’t happen “in the next couple of days” [for Cook] he said you probably push pause on the whole thing until “at least” the middle of July.

The 27-year-old who will turn 28 before the start of the season has said publically he will be patient as he seeks out the right next opportunity.

When Cook was asked straight up what is more important to him at his next stop: a pile of money or a chance to win he didn’t hesitate.

“The money gonna come. I’m not going to go out and play for something crazy, obviously, it has to be reasonable to go play,” Cook told Rick Spielman on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I think what it is going to come down to for me is which roster fit is best for Dalvin Cook to go help them win. There are a lot of great situations out there that I can go walk into and help somebody win some games. That is what I’m trying to do. I’m trying to go put a ring on my finger.”

"I'm just trying to go put a 💍 on my finger." FA RB @DalvinCook told us what he is looking for in free agency and how he is feeling after shoulder surgery.#NFLFreeAgency | @Spielman_Rick | @AmberTheoharis pic.twitter.com/czhknPlkCC — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 22, 2023

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.