Garrett Wilson Sends Strong Message to Jets Coaches

Week 1 for the New York Jets was much more than just a 60-minute football game.

It was the debut for a rookie class that has been building a ton of hype during the offseason. While there were plenty of star-studded moments there were nearly as many question marks coming off of this Baltimore Ravens game.

A Sternly Worded Letter From Garrett Wilson

I don’t think kids today understand what a sternly worded letter is so maybe a more appropriate phrasing is an Instagram post.

Well, that is exactly what Garrett Wilson did this week by posting a few photos from the Ravens game with the caption, “just let me go.” 🤫

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garrett Wilson (@garrettwilson)

That was likely in reference to the youngster only playing six snaps in the first half of Week 1.

This isn’t your grandpa’s Jets wide receiving corps. A few years ago Wilson would’ve been the No. 1 option, yet in this 2022 version, he is batting third or fourth in the lineup.

Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, and Braxton Berrios are all more than capable pieces who were eating reps versus the Ravens.

Although Wilson made it clear with his impressive level of play in limited opportunities that he deserves more reps in this offense regardless of who else is playing in it.

According to the Pro Football Focus analytics, the former Ohio State product was targeted eight times, caught four receptions for 52 yards, and registered impressive grades (70.6 overall and 69.4 receiving).

Explanation but Still Isn’t Good Enough

After the game head coach Robert Saleh was asked why the heck did Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, only play six snaps in the first half?

“We came out with a plan early that we were going to attack them in 13-personnel. In the first couple of series, which ate up most of the first quarter, you’re trying to utilize your tight ends. Obviously, we can all play hindsight is 20/20 and it didn’t work. By the time we got to the second quarter to make the adjustments to get him on the football field and get him active, that’s when the pivot happened. That is basically the only reason.”

That was a very measured and well-thought-out response. However, that still isn’t good enough.

Wilson was not only a first-round pick, but he was the highest drafted receiver by the Jets since 1996 when Keyshawn Johnson was the No. 1 pick.

Draft status alone merits more playing time and targets, but that’s especially true with how Wilson has progressed throughout the offseason.

Although give a tip of the cap to the former Ohio State stud for making the most of his opportunities. The best of which was a play he made on third and 10 to create nine yards out of nothing.

It resulted in a fourth and one from the Jets’ own 34-yard line in the first quarter. Gang Green would end up punting in this situation but Saleh revealed on The Michael Kay Show that something different almost happened.

Saleh’s situational coordinator (Dan Shamash) is in his first season with the team. His job is to provide all the data, history, and information to Saleh on when he should go for it and when he shouldn’t.

It is up to Saleh if and when he is going to take Shamash’s advice at any point in the game. In this particular case, his coordinator said the time is now to go for it and Saleh decided against it with how his defense was playing.

A really interesting nugget that Saleh didn’t have to share on the process was really interesting. You can listen to the full clip below via Twitter:

Really cool insight from #Jets HC Robert Saleh revealing that his situational coordinator Dan Shamash told him to go for it on 4th & 1 on their own 34 yard line in the 1st quarter after the huge Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) play: 📻 @TMKSESPN #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/52Vgj9ZBEM — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 13, 2022

That is a small taste of the playmaking ability that Wilson brings to the table. The Jets aren’t good enough to ignore that kind of talent and they need to start embracing it and perhaps their offensive woes will turn around.

