Important Jets Veteran ‘on the Fence’ for Week 15 in Miami

The New York Jets have had an endless list of injuries since training camp and in Week 14, the roster seemed to hit an all-time low ranking dead last in a new NFL on Fox metric, Banged Up Score.

Thankfully, several Jets starters are set to return in Week 15 including running backs Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman, tight end Tyler Kroft, edge rusher Bryce Huff, and defensive back Michael Carter II among others.

For a few short days, things were looking up at least in terms of fielding a competitive roster around quarterback Zach Wilson. As we know, however, these moments of optimism don’t last long if you’re a fan of the Jets.

Key Blocker Is Questionable for Week 15





Left tackle George Fant has not practiced this week and earlier this morning at his December 17 press conference, head coach Robert Saleh addressed the blindside blocker’s availability.

“Alright I’ll start with injuries real quick, it’s really George [Fant] is probably the only one. We’ll know more tomorrow but he’s on the fence,” stated the Jets HC.

Shortly after, Saleh confirmed that Fant would not practice on Friday and that Conor McDermott would start in his place if he’s unable to suit up in time. The backup offensive tackle has only played in seven offensive snaps this season according to Rich Cimini.

To repeat an injury-related note from last week: No Jets player who missed all three practices played the game that week. McDermott has played only 7 snaps this season (all RT). Has played only 119 in his career at LT, roughly 2 games. https://t.co/fnoJDIAkpO — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 17, 2021

Ironically, they came against Miami in Week 11, but you might remember McDermott from 2020 when he filled in for Mekhi Becton at various points. He had a decent preseason in 2021 before a knee injury sidelined him until early November.

Fant would be a crucial loss for Wilson, in particular. The veteran tackle has done a spectacular job as a pass protector filling in for Becton all season and the Dolphins are known for bringing the heat on the blitz.

If Fant doesn't play, that would spell trouble for the Jets since the Dolphins blitz on 40% of their snaps and have an emerging pass rusher in Jaelan Phillips who has 7 sacks in the last five game. pic.twitter.com/8G7Z0c659c — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) December 17, 2021

Fant has allowed two quarterback pressures or less in 11 games this season and ranks fifth for the entire NFL at his position in pressures allowed (minimum 80% of pass-block snaps) — the strongest metric in determining a blocker’s ability in pass protection. Pro Football Focus charged Fant with 18 QB pressures, just behind Jake Matthews and Chukwuma Okorafor (17 each).

Some Positive News

One area I have to credit Saleh and his staff in has been COVID safety. The NFL is currently in the midst of one of its worst outbreaks since the start of the pandemic but the Jets remain relatively unscathed (knock on wood).

Saleh noted that his team is “ahead of the curve in terms of all the [new] protocols.”

Officially, quarterback Mike White, linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen, special teamer Justin Hardee and wide receivers Jeff Smith and Elijah Moore are listed on the COVID reserve at this moment. Considering Moore was on the injured reserve first, that’s only four players that are missing due to the virus.

Compared to the rest of the NFL, that’s almost impressive. Carter (RB) is also prepared for a full workload in Miami according to Saleh.

RB Michael Carter, coming off IR, will have “a significant role” on Sunday, per Saleh. RB Tevin Coleman (concussion) also returning. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 17, 2021

Cimini tweeted that the dynamic rookie “will have ‘a significant role’ on Sunday.”

The Dolphins had a COVID outbreak of their own in the running back room this week but it appears that Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed will be good to go against the Jets after recent activations.

First-round wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, running back Phillip Lindsay, and rookie safety Jevon Holland remain on the COVID Reserve as we head into the weekend.

