The New York Jets have done a wonderful job of stocking up the treasure chest with plenty of draft ammunition in 2022.

Gang Green has a pair of first-rounders (their own and the Seattle Seahawks), two second-rounders (their own and the Carolina Panthers), their own third-rounder, a pair of fourth rounders (Seattle’s and the Minnesota Vikings), and two fifth rounders (their own and the Pittsburgh Steelers).

With that much capital, the Jets will likely be able to turn this ship around sooner rather than later. Although they don’t have to wait until April to cash some of these assets in.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Joe Douglas Could Find Gold Once Again





Play



Video Video related to jets should strike trade for polarizing giants first-rounder 2021-10-15T08:00:37-04:00

General manager Joe Douglas has a unique talent for executing trades and getting more than people expected him to.

He has another one of those inverse opportunities by potentially acquiring a super talented tight end on the cheap.

Since being taken with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, things haven’t really worked out for Evan Engram in a New York Giants uniform.

In his first four seasons, Engram has missed 14 games due to injuries. Despite the lack of availability, he has shown enough chutzpah when he has been on the football field to inspire hope that Engram can be the real deal.

Coming out of Ole Miss, he proved to be a dynamic phenom.

A player that certainty checks off all the boxes: size (6-foot-3, 234 pounds), speed (4.42 40-yard dash), and a mismatch nightmare.

He won’t wow you in the blocking department, but he can be used as that versatile chess piece offensively.

Engram is in the last year of his rookie contract for just over $6 million.

I spoke to Giants insider Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media on my radio show, The Manchild Show with Boy Green, this week and he said the versatile tight end could be had ahead of the NFL trade deadline:

“If the Giants trade Engram they probably aren’t going to get much maybe a sixth or a fifth-rounder at most, although a fifth is probably a bit much I’d say. They should trade him absolutely though.”

Our #NYGiants insider @ZackBlatt joined @BoyGreen25 on @TheScore1260 to discuss: – The state of Daniel Jones this week #TogetherBlue

– Other injuries to look out for this week #giants

– Looking ahead to this week against the #RamsHouse https://t.co/lU5YAcQPmP — The Manchild Show with Boy Green (@Manchild_Show) October 13, 2021

This would be a perfect gamble for the Jets who have absolutely nothing to lose here. Send a late conditional pick to the Giants to test out Engram through the rest of the 2021 season. If it works out, you re-sign him this offseason. If it doesn’t, no harm no foul and you move on.

Another Option to Keep an Eye On





Play



Video Video related to jets should strike trade for polarizing giants first-rounder 2021-10-15T08:00:37-04:00

If the Jets don’t want to dive in on the Engram trade, there’s another deal they could make in the NFC East.

NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed ahead of Thursday Night Football that the Philadelphia Eagles have received trade calls on both of their tight ends (Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert) and he “wouldn’t be surprised” if one of them got dealt “this week.”

Ertz is 30 years old so he may not be on the same timeline as these young Jets, but the other option in Philly could intrigue the front office.

Dallas Goedert is only 26 years of age and has only scratched the surface of his potential at the NFL level.

He is in the last year of his rookie contract for $1.8 million.

This would be a potential rental situation, but if the Jets like what they see through the rest of 2021 they could utilize the franchise tag or sign this young stud to a long-term deal.

He’s definitely a name to keep an eye on as we continue to approach the NFL trade deadline.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Quincy Williams’ Jets Dream Is Likely Coming to an End