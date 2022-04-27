Jets Have ‘Godfather Offer’ Ready to Trade for Deebo Samuel: Insider

A new twist and turn in the Deebo Samuel sweepstakes have hit the social media streets.

Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network dropped a bombshell on his ‘Draft Insiders’ show on Tuesday, April 26.

“The feeling inside the league is the San Francisco 49ers are listening to offers and the New York Jets are going to put together such a massive package for Samuel that they won’t be able to turn it away.”

🚨 An absolute @TonyPauline bombshell on ‘Draft Insiders’ w/ @wingoz, ‘feeling inside the league is #49ers are listening to offers & #Jets are going to put together such a massive package for Deebo Samuel that they won’t be able to turn it away’ 🎥 @PFN365 #FTTB #NFLDraft 🚨 pic.twitter.com/jNwqTlaJIQ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 27, 2022

Fantastic Juicy Details

Pauline added some more detail by saying, “within league circles, the feeling is the No. 10 overall pick will eventually go to the 49ers and Samuel will be a Jet. Whether that happens before the draft or on draft night, that is the feeling right now.”

Pauline described the Jets trade package as a “Godfather offer” that would be so tempting that the 49ers wouldn’t be able to refuse it.

When asked by co-host Trey Wingo for some Vegas odds on this deal going through, Pauline responded that it is a “70-30” likelihood that this happens.

The 26-year-old wide receiver has one year left on his contract for $4.8 million, but a key part of any trade would be negotiating a long-term contract extension with his representation.

Things Are Moving

While the thought of a “Godfather offer” and something that “the 49ers won’t be able to refuse” sounds like a lot, it all appears to be centered around the No. 10 overall pick.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler has maintained that he believes if the Jets are willing to trade that No. 10 selection, “that could be enough to get something done” with the 49ers.

.@JFowlerESPN said that he ‘just got word of a few teams that could have interest in a Deebo Samuel (@19problemz) trade: #Jets, #Lions, #Packers’ + if NYJ wants to give up that No. 10 overall pick, ‘that could be enough to get something done’ w/ the #49ers 👀👀👀 🎥 @GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/8OtnF7VdvM — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 22, 2022

That price point would be a higher return than any other blockbuster wide receiver trade from this offseason:

Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders

Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins

Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns

Adams went for a first and a second-round pick in this year’s NFL draft. While Hill went for a combination of five draft selections, the majority of them came on day three of the draft in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Finally, Cooper was basically tossed away for a 2022 fifth-rounder and a swapping of sixth-rounders.

A very important point of context is two of these three big trades featured a massive contract extension. Adams and Hill were both traded and part of getting those deals done was getting paid handsomely.

That is the same fate for Samuel who is expecting to land a new deal that puts him inside the top-five highest-paid wide receivers in football.

There was some social media flirtation by Samuel that suggested he was looking for at least $25 million per year on a brand new deal. If that was the number he would be the fourth highest-paid wideout in football only behind the aforementioned Hill, Adams, and DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals.

