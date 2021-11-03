Jets See Positive Injury Update in Area of Need, Setback to Major Star

You take the good with the bad sometimes and on November 2, New York Jets fans got a dose of both when it came to injury updates.

Starting with the negative, during Robert Saleh’s press conference on deadline day, the head coach announced that left tackle Mekhi Becton is still “a couple weeks” away from practicing. The Jets HC elaborated: “He’s getting closer, his knee feels really good but the biggest thing is to try and regain some strength back in that knee and that leg. He’s a big man but he’s coming along.”

This is a major setback from the initial four-to-six-week timelines that NFL insiders like Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport suggested. While these estimates always seemed too good to be true, the reality has been even worse than expected as it appears Becton will be out until Week 12 minimum based on Saleh’s comments.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Return of Another Linebacker





Play



Robert Saleh Press Conference (11/2) | New York Jets | NFL | Week 9 Head coach Robert Saleh speaks with reporters for the final time before the Colts game. #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets videos: bit.ly/2rkCbal For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/jets/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/nyjets Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/nyjets/ Get the App:… 2021-11-02T19:16:46Z

During the Week 7 trouncing in New England, Gang Green was down to its practice squad at linebacker and it showed. At the time, the list of injuries at the position had piled up to an unfathomable amount, leaving very few options towards the end of that outing.

The two remaining linebackers were Del’Shawn Phillips and Noah Dawkins at the time, both of which spent time on the practice squad this season. Heading into Week 9, the Jets are in much better shape.

Veterans Mosley and Davis led this group to an emotional win over the Cincinnati Bengals and Williams was involved as well. The team announced that one more player would be returning to practice this week, the rookie out of Florida State.

We’ve signed S Jarrod Wilson and released LB Noah Dawkins. Also, LB Hamsah Nasirildeen has returned to practice. — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 2, 2021

Yes, Nasirildeen has returned to practice, although that does not mean he’ll be activated for Thursday Night Football versus the Indianapolis Colts.

The converted safety actually began the season as the starting WILL linebacker before Williams entered the fold, but he ended up reverting to a special teams role. Like Sherwood, the Jets have made it clear that they have big plans for the first-year player but an NFL transition like theirs is not easy and injuries have slowed the development of both prospects in year one.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Corresponding Transactions, Week 9 Protections

With health improving in the linebacker core, the franchise has released Dawkins from the active roster once again. He’s been one of those players that has bounced back and forth for the Green & White and it would come as no surprise if he’s back on the practice squad in short order.

Speaking of players bouncing on and off the roster, the Jets re-signed safety Jarrod Wilson. Saleh and Joe Douglas decided to roll with just three safeties on the roster in Week 8 — Marcus Maye, Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman — but it looks like they’ll go back to employing four in Week 9.

#Jets announce several other moves: -Signed S Jarrod Wilson (again) -Released LB Noah Dawkins. -LB Hamsah Nasirildeen has returned to practice. -LB LaRoy Reynolds was placed on PS IR -DB Natrell Jamerson signed to PS — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) November 2, 2021

The team also tweeted that they had re-signed defensive back Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad, as recent pickup LaRoy Reynolds hit the practice squad injured reserve, relayed by Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press above.

In one final clerical move, Douglas chose to protect four players on the practice squad ahead of Week 9 — QB Josh Johnson, TE Kenny Yeboah, DE Jabari Zuniga and OT Grant Hermanns. Waszak had the coverage here as well.

#Jets protected four players on the practice squad this week: – QB Josh Johnson

– TE Kenny Yeboah

– DE Jabari Zuniga

– OT Grant Hermanns — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) November 2, 2021

Johnson could be elevated again this week if the coaching staff deems that Joe Flacco isn’t ready to serve as the backup quarterback to Week 8 standout Mike White. Yeboah and Zuniga are also candidates for gameday elevation.

The Jets just traded tight end Daniel Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, so the roster is down one at the position which is promising news for Yeboah. Meanwhile, 2020 third-rounder Zuniga had possibly his best performance of his career against the Bengals with one sack off two quarterback pressures, plus a forced fumble and three tackles in 21 defensive snaps.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Cornerbacks Pass Tough Test With No. 1 NFL Rank Against Bengals