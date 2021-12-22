Latest Injury Likely Spells End of Jets Career for Offensive Starter

The New York Jets received a mixed bag as they head into their Week 16 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Several players joined the COVID list which puts their status very much in doubt. On top of that the green and white chose to protect three players on their 16-man practice squad this week according to Dennis Waszak:

Offensive lineman Isaiah Williams

Defensive end Jabari Zuniga

Linebacker LaRoy Reynolds

Although the most damning news put one of their offensive starters on the shelf for the rest of 2021 and quite possibly for the rest of his Jets’ career.

The Jets have had terrible luck with injuries this season and that continued on Tuesday afternoon.

Gang Green announced that they have placed veteran tight end, Ryan Griffin on injured reserve. With only three games to go that officially ends his 2021 season (any player that is placed on IR must miss a minimum of three games).

In 14 games this season the veteran caught 27 receptions for 261 yards and scored two touchdowns.

He has spent the last three seasons with the green and white after joining the Jets late in the summer of 2019.

Although this latest Jets injury not only spells the end of his 2021 season but likely his Jets career.

Griffin has one more year left on his deal through 2022, but Gang Green could choose to move on this offseason and save the entirety of his $3.2 million cap hit.

He has shown little to no reason to be a part of the Jets’ future long-term and it is more likely than not the team hits the reset button completely at the tight end position.

That wasn’t the only move for the Jets late on Tuesday.

Gang Green used their extremely high waiver wire priority, thanks to their 3-11 record, to claim veteran safety Will Parks.

The 27-year-old defensive back has been around the block a time or two:

Denver Broncos (2016 through 2019, second stint in 2020)

Philadelphia Eagles (2020)

Kansas City Chiefs (2021)

San Francisco 49ers (2021)

Miami Dolphins (2021)

During his time in the pros, Parks has played in 73 games and has started in 18 of those. Most recently he spent the last month on the Dolphins roster before being released earlier this week.

On top of that, the green and white also added a very intriguing name to their 16-man practice squad in defensive lineman Freedom Akinmoladun.

The 25-year-old is a former undrafted free agent out of Nebraska and has spent time on three different NFL teams since entering the league back in 2019.

After floating between the New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Tennessee Titans, the youngster has yet to crack an NFL roster this season.

What he lacks in experience, Akinmoladun more than makes up for it in potential and size (6-foot-3, 284 pounds).

